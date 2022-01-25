Andreessen Horowitz’s Next Target in Brazil: Taking Small Businesses to Digital

Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) is one of the venture capital best known in the world. Founded in 2009, it has over $19 billion under management and a portfolio with companies like Airbnb, Coinbase, Instagram and Zynga. So far, a16z had only bet on one Brazilian startup: the real estate portal Loft. His second bet was announced this Monday (24).

The manager is now eyeing the digitization of small national businesses. Inventa, a startup that connects small retailers and their suppliers through a marketplace, raised a Series A investment of R$115 million.

The round was led by both a16z and the Brazilian manager Monashees, whose portfolio includes companies such as Loggi, Méliuz and Rappi. Other participants were the managers Founders Fund, Greenoaks, Greylock and Tiger Global, in addition to the angels Hans Tung (partner of the manager GGV Capital, who invested in businesses such as Airbnb and Alibaba, and business angel such as Frubana, Pipo Saúde and Trybe) and Carlos Garcia (co-founder of the Mexican used car platform Kavak).

THE From Zero to Top, entrepreneurship brand InfoMoney, talked to Marcos Salama. Inventa’s co-founder explains the startup’s business model and lists the next steps after raising funds and associating them with the funds.

Store and supplier issues

Inventa was created by entrepreneurs Marcos Salama, Fernando Carrasco and Laura Camargo. Spanish, Salama graduated as a mechanical engineer and worked as global supermarket director at Rappi. Carrasco was a data scientist at McKinsey consultancy. Laura worked in the fund of private equity General Atlantic and the startup Gympass.

“I talked to retailers during my time on the app and I noticed how small entrepreneurs struggle to get working capital from banks to buy new products. They have to build up their stock many times in sight, with no data to know if these products will sell well. I decided to use my experience in the area and in technology to solve the problem”, said Salama.

Inventa started operating in June 2020, as a marketplace to connect retailers and suppliers. The idea is to take the online shopping model, popularized among consumers by giants such as the American Amazon and the Brazilian Magazine Luiza, to the B2B world (buying and selling between businesses). Specifically, for small and medium businesses in the B2B world.

To shopkeepers who enter the marketplace, the startup offers benefits such as payments in up to 90 days. It also analyzes the purchase history in the marketplace and the register to indicate which other products can reflect in more sales. “We do a combination of big data and the entrepreneur’s own intuition to provide more intelligence”, summarizes Salama.

Inventa says it has an eye on micro and small entrepreneurs, but does not specify a revenue range. The current participants of marketplace they own stores in sectors such as jewelry, cosmetics, markets and gifts. Another advantage of the platform is that they can pay their installments by boleto and Pix, so as not to compromise the credit card limit.

On the supplier side, the startup offers an online sales channel, logistics and service to outsourced customer complaints and guaranteed payments within 30 days. Inventa has a credit analysis area and assumes the risk of default and the installment payment given to tenants.

“Suppliers win more sales because of their digital presence and by providing more payment terms to shopkeepers. The great fear of a supplier is to extend the payment period for those who do not know, so we assume that part”, says Salama. The startup monetizes itself with a 15% commission on sales made to shopkeepers who were not yet in the supplier base. The solution is free for shopkeepers they already served.

Inventa currently has 20,000 retailers and 400 suppliers. There are 8,000 to 10,000 types of products available on the site, and 250,000 items were shipped across Brazil in the nine-month startup operation.

Recognized funds, ambitious goals

This is not the first contribution received by the startup. Inventa’s angels are Fabián Gómez (Frubana), Sebastian Mejia and Simón Borrero (Rappi). Salama says that the bridge with these investors was made during his work at Rappi.

In October 2021, Inventa received a seed investment of BRL 30 million from funds such as Maya Capital, NXTP and ONEVC. Investors in this round also participated in the current Series A, led by a16z and Monashees. Working at Rappi was also how Salama got in touch with Andreessen Horowitz, as one of the investors in the Colombian delivery app. “We talked and they were looking at this industry, our team and our growth. The investment was made after we showed a good execution of our proposal”, says the co-founder of Inventa.

“For independent retailers in Brazil today, finding inventory is inefficient and working capital intensive. It’s just as difficult for brands to reach these retailers. Mark’s Experience [Salama] leadership of Rappi’s supermarket business gives him an excellent understanding of the challenges, opportunities for improvement and culture of the retail sector. Together with its co-founders and growing team, Inventa has managed to build a strong customer acquisition funnel, credit product and digital platform – and they are just getting started.”

From the foundation to the current series A, Inventa grew an average of 100% per month. “We’ve been doubling month-on-month so far, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to maintain that rate in the long run. It served to highlight the need of retailers and suppliers for our solution”.

The startup will use its new R$115 million for marketing, sales and technology. The team is expected to grow from 100 to 500 employees in 2022. With these new hires, Inventa intends to launch, later this year, free software for small retailers to manage purchases and inventories (ERP) and for suppliers to manage their customers (CRM). “Our idea is not to compete with SMB software providers, but to offer a free service that meets only the most basic needs”, says Salama.

The launch will help with the ultimate goal of reaching 100,000 retailers and between 4,000 and 5,000 suppliers by the end of this year. The goal is not only to have more entrepreneurs, but also to make them buy more. Research by Inventa shows that retailers use the platform to buy between 5% and 10% of their inventory on average. Some even buy 50% of their products at Inventa. “There is room to increase market share within the store base that we have already built up”, says Salama.

In the medium term, the startup looks to internationalization. Your next target is Mexico. “It’s a matter of ‘when’, not ‘if’ we are going to expand to other Latin American countries”. Like Rappi, Inventa has an eye on common pain across the region. Andreessen Horowitz too.

