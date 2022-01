Electric power transmission lines.| Photo: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) asked the National Electric System Operator (ONS) to reduce the generation of energy by thermoelectric plants, after large hydroelectric plants throw water away without producing energy. The Belo Monte and Tucuruí plants, in Pará, and Sobradinho, in Bahia, have been carrying out the turbined spillage due to the flow limits of electricity production in the North/Northeast to the center-south of the country.

Turbinable spillage occurs when a hydroelectric plant dumps water downstream without passing through the turbines, without generating energy. These plants are responsible for 20% of the hydroelectric generation capacity in the country. Aneel’s superintendents sent a letter to the ONS formalizing the request. In the document, they defend the reduction of the thermoelectric power generation, which is more expensive, to reduce the impact for all consumers, according to the newspaper O Globo.

The technicians mention that there is “competition of this hydraulic generation with the anticipated thermoelectric dispatch” of the thermoelectric plant in Sergipe, which takes up space from the hydroelectric plants in the transmission lines. The Porto de Sergipe thermoelectric plant costs R$ 12.6 million per day, R$ 378 million per month. Aneel asks the ONS to reduce the generation of this thermoelectric plant without the compensation of plants of the same type in the Southeast of the country.