Anitta sends a message to Jade Picon and warns about crush

Singer Anitta, 29, showed interest in another participant of “BBB 22” (TV Globo). The funkeira, who had said she was in love with Rodrigo, ended up giving up on her brother after disapproving of some of her attitudes.

Now, she has her eye on Paulo André. However, the athlete is flirting with influencer Jade Picon, making the “powerful” get in line.

In a post on the page “Vem Me Buscar Hebe”, on Instagram, Anitta sent a message to Leo Picon’s sister:

“Look, Jade, I’ll give you just one more week, if you don’t get this bullshit, I’m going to break into this house and steal it for myself. Me, huh? Get smart, my friend”, she warned.

Image: Playback/Instagram

“You have to know well”

In a chat with Jessilane, Lucas and Rodrigo, Jade revealed that she is already interested in a brother, but that she would have to think carefully before getting in a relationship.

“Didn’t you look at someone and say: ‘Oh, I would take that one'”, asked Jessilane. “No, I need to get to know people better…”, Jade justified. “Just looking? Isn’t there anyone you could take?”, insisted the teacher, and the influencer then replied:

There is, it’s just that I need to get to know people better. In my life, if you take someone and you never want to look them in the face again, you do it. But here, for me to choose someone to kiss and see that person for the next few days, you have to choose well. Jade Picon