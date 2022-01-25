annual vaccination is better than boosters







Pfizer-BioNTech Children’s Vaccine Vials against Covid-19 Photo: André Ribeiro

+Pfizer’s chief executive, Albert Bourla, said last Saturday, the 22nd, that the annual vaccination against covid-19 would be preferable to the application of more frequent doses in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has been shown to be effective against serious illness and death caused by the Omicron variant, but less effective in preventing transmission.

With cases on the rise, some countries have expanded Covid-19 vaccine booster programs or shortened the interval between injections as governments scramble to beef up protection.

In an interview with N12 News, from Israel, Bourla was asked if he sees boosters being given every four or five months on a regular basis. “That’s not going to be a good scenario. What I hope is that we have a vaccine that you’ll have to do once a year,” Bourla said.

“Once a year is easier to convince people to take it and it’s easier for people to remember,” he said. “From a public health point of view, it is the ideal situation. We are looking to see if we can create a vaccine that covers the Ômicron and does not forget the other variants. This could be a solution”, he said.

According to him, Pfizer may be ready to request the approval of a redesigned vaccine to combat Omicron and mass-produce it as early as March. Citing three studies, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday that a third dose of a messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine is critical to fighting Omicron, providing 90% protection against hospitalization.

A preliminary study published by Israel’s Sheba Medical Center concluded that a fourth dose raises antibodies to even higher levels than a third dose, but is likely not enough to ward off Omicron.