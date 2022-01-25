App Deliverers Start Having Labor Rights in New York | work and career

More than 65,000 app deliverers have, as of this Monday (24), new labor rights in New York, the first city in the United States to regulate the work of this collective that has proven to be essential during the pandemic.

1 of 1 App delivery people begin to have labor rights in New York — Photo: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko App delivery people begin to have labor rights in New York — Photo: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Six laws began to favor delivery people, including a minimum wage, currently $15/hour in the state, transparency about tips left by customers, official licenses to work, permission to use the restrooms in restaurants where they pick up food, and mandatory that companies provide the delivery backpacks.

“It’s a very powerful moment for our workers and for delivery people in the city,” congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who attended a rally on Sunday to celebrate the entry into force of this set of rights approved in September by the City Council, told AFP. from New York.

Uber Eats will stop making restaurant deliveries from March 8

Bolsonaro sanctions, with vetoes, a law with measures to protect app deliverers in the pandemic

“New York is an example that we can change workers’ laws,” which offers “more chances to make changes at the national level,” added the congresswoman, who is based on the left wing of the Democratic Party and a congresswoman from the Bronx, a New York neighborhood. Yorker.

The new courier rights will be implemented in three phases. In the first, the apps will have to notify them of the amount of tip left by customers for each delivery, essential in a country where these tips constitute an essential part of the salary of workers in much of the service sector.

In addition, they will be able to use the restrooms of restaurants where they get their food, which until now was prohibited, and they will have to be registered with the New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.

As of April 22, apps will have to inform them of the route details before accepting an order.

They will also not be able to charge commission for the payment of fees and will have to provide an insulating backpack, which is now the responsibility of the workers.

Starting in 2023, delivery people will receive the minimum wage stipulated by the city.

During the pandemic, these couriers continued to work and became essential.

These workers continue to be victims of abuse, theft of tips, bans from using restrooms, unjustified deactivation of accounts on apps, accidents and violent theft, the report concludes.