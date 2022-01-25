Aprosoja Brasil refutes Syngenta’s position on Diquat and Paraquat

The Brazilian Association of Soy Producers (Aprosoja Brasil) asked the Ministry of Agriculture last Wednesday (19), the emergency release of the herbicides Diquat and Paraquat for the desiccation of soybean crops.

In a press release, the company Syngenta, holder of the Diquat registration, said it was against allowing “products not evaluated and approved by Brazilian regulatory authorities to be made available to farmers”.

However, according to Aprosoja Brasil, the emergency release of pesticides has a historical precedent. In 2015, the federal government authorized the emergency use of emamectin benzoate, produced by Syngenta itself, to control the Helicoverpa armigera caterpillar.

The caterpillar decimated soybean and other crops and caused states like Bahia, Mato Grosso, Minas Gerais, Piauí and Goiás to declare a phytosanitary emergency due to the billion-dollar losses caused to producers since 2012.

Emergency release was only authorized for new products, such as benzoate, because this pesticide was already registered in at least three member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The Association recalls that, on that occasion, the holder was not against the release of the benzoate, being the only one to file the request. “As for Diquat, it is known that several companies are registered in the country and Paraquat is nothing new in Brazil or in any member of Mercosur. In other words, it is clear that the concern in this case is not with the safety of the product, but with facing competition from other manufacturers”, says the official note from Aprosoja Brasil.

Aprosoja Brasil’s position also reminds us that the emergency release of Diquat would have its form of entry, application and safety in use well established (as it is a generic product, all these steps have already been completed), as well as the final destination. of packaging.

“It is also important to note that, given the lack of evidence on the toxicity of Paraquat, health authorities in the United States authorized the use of this herbicide for another 15 years, in addition to Canada having authorized its use, as well as Australia and the Mercosur countries, where the use and sale of Paraquat – banned by Anvisa in 2020 in Brazil – is still allowed”, emphasizes the entity.

Effects on soybean desiccation

Aprosoja Brasil considers that the lack of Diquat has harmed the soy desiccation process, which is the use of herbicide to prepare crops for harvest and can harm the quality of Brazilian production and the country as a whole.

“Another impact is felt in the producer’s pocket. The liter, which was previously bought for R$ 30.00, is now costing more than R$ 160.00. At the beginning of this harvest, the increase in the price of the product was 300% and today it reaches 500%, as shown by producers”, says the Association.

The note also points out that Aprosoja Brasil has received complaints from producers who have purchased Diquat and have not yet received the herbicide. “However, the allegation of lack of product does not match reality. In fact, there is no shortage of the product. What exists is that companies are restricting products that were purchased for R$ 30.00 in order to sell them for a much higher price. And with that, Aprosoja Brasil cannot agree”, concludes the note.

Other side

In response to Aprosoja Brasil’s official note, Syngenta sent the following note to Projeto Soja Brasil:

“Syngenta reiterates that it remains committed to Brazilian farmers despite the challenges inherent in an unprecedented crisis.

With regard to Diquat, we are dedicating our best efforts to increasing the volumes of the product to be made available to the Brazilian market, given a significant increase in demand. To this end, we are looking for additional sourcing alternatives from all possible sources around the world, including new options in China. Although aware of the current supply problems of Diquat, the orders will be delivered in the coming months, without renegotiation of prices.

We are highly supportive of a free competition environment that allows other companies to register and market Diquat-based products in Brazil. Currently, there are even more than 15 companies with registrations for commercialization of this type in the country.

We are certain that the importation of products without regulation puts producers and consumers, the environment and Brazilian exports at risk. We comply with current regulations and are making every effort to resolve the occasional supply difficulty, as well as prepare to meet an even greater demand for Diquat. And, thus, offer farmers the necessary inputs for the success of the next harvest.”