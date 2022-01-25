“Are you going to give an increase of R$ 0.10?”

posted on 01/24/2022 13:16



(credit: EVARISTO SA)

Vice President Hamilton Mourão (PRTB) said this Monday (24/1) that the readjustment for civil servants “doesn’t work for everyone”. And he asked: “Will there be an increase of R$ 0.10?” The statements were given to journalists upon arrival at the Planalto Palace.

“There’s this space of R$ 1.7 billion, but it’s small, right? It’s a small space. It’s not enough for everyone. pointed.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned the 2022 Budget with a veto of R$ 3.184 billion, preserving the resources of R$ 1.7 billion for the readjustment of the police and the controversial amendments of the rapporteur. In addition, it maintained the electoral fund at R$ 4.9 billion, in accordance with the Annual Budget Law (LOA), published in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) of today.

In addition to maintaining the amount approved by Congress for the electoral fund, of R$ 4.9 billion, Bolsonaro preserved the resources of the rapporteur’s amendments, which are intended for the so-called “secret budget”, used in political bargains, without transparency, in full election year. The amount reserved for these rapporteur amendments was kept at R$ 16.5 billion and exceeds the annual expenses of several ministries.

Of the total of BRL 3.184 billion cut by the president, BRL 1.361 billion corresponds to commission amendments and BRL 1.823 billion corresponds to discretionary (non-mandatory) expenses of the ministries.

The Ministry of Economy is against the salary increase this year for civil servants and calculates 1 percentage point of readjustment costs about R$ 3 billion per year.

On Tuesday, civil servants staged protests. Led by representatives of the civil service elite, the movement demanded an increase of up to 28.15% in paychecks and gained strength after Bolsonaro promised funds only to correct the salaries of police officers.