Are you looking for doctors on Doctoralia? Don’t book appointments without knowing this first!

THE Doctoral is a Spanish company that has gained prominence in the medical marketing segment. Through the platform, patients in search of health professionals can schedule an appointment in a simpler way, facilitating the bureaucracy of going to a clinic or hospital.

One of the main positives of using the platform is undoubtedly the ease of checking the evaluations made to professionals, something already used in other online or app services, such as food delivery, mobility, property rental, etc.

But is it possible to get an honest opinion just by referring to the comments of patients that appear on the platform? Are they really trustworthy?

Do doctors accept negative opinions?

If, on the one hand, the purpose of the platform is to facilitate scheduling and ensure that patients can go to the doctor without having to rely on phone calls, on the other hand, reports on the internet suggest a certain difficulty for customers to have a negative comment posted on the platform.

As in the case of a patient who, through website Complain Here, reported not having had his opinion published on the platform. The reason: she was critical. After having a bad experience during a consultation, the woman tried to express her dissatisfaction, however, the company allegedly completely ignored what was written.

According to her, when trying to expose her report, Doctoralia showed no interest in trying to understand what happened. The patient also reinforced that the doctor in question had a 5-star rating, without the presence of any negative comment.

In addition to this, other testimonies question the reliability of the comments present on the virtual medical appointment platform.

One of them was in a reddit forum. According to the patient’s report, after receiving confirmation of an appointment via Doctoralia, when she arrived at the doctor’s office for care, the woman discovered that the appointment had not been made, and that the doctor was not attending that day.

Finally, dissatisfied, the user complained about the difficulty in relying on the opinions published on the portal, which, according to her, only accepts positive reviews, making the evaluations present on the portal unreliable.