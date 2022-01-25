Arnaldo: Abel’s veto of Endrick at the World Cup has a message to Palmeiras’ management – 01/25/2022

Palmeiras fans were excited about Endrick’s performances and goals, the team’s number 9 in Copa São Paulo. It was inevitable. Some even hoped that the 15-year-old could be one of those chosen to join the squad that goes to the Club World Cup in February, but coach Abel Ferreira ruled out the possibility. For the Portuguese, at that age, it would be more appropriate for the boy to think about a trip to Disneyland.

on the podcast Ball Possession #196, Arnaldo Ribeiro says that the Palmeiras coach’s statement also has a message for the board about the striker that he has been waiting for a long time, but has not yet been hired.

“He’s not even an effective starter of the base team yet, he’s been in during games, he had covid during the São Paulo Cup, there are a lot of situations, but I think Abel’s message in the sentence is: ‘I need a player for the attack command, you don’t come to invent that a 15-year-old boy shirt 9 in the Copa São Paulo is the solution to the attack of Palmeiras’, who only hired Rafael Navarro”, says Arnaldo.

“That was Abel’s request back there, Leila even promised a striker and Palmeiras couldn’t hire one before the World Cup. So, in this matter of reinforcements, the messages that Abel sends happened during Galiotte’s previous management, and now I think there’s also a message behind that phrase about Endrick.”

Regarding the Club World Cup, the journalist says that the absence of Weverton and Gustavo Gomez in the first rounds of Paulista, due to the games of the teams of Brazil and Paraguay in the FIFA dates, is an obstacle. Even more so considering that the team should play little on the return from the holidays, while Monterrey and Chelsea are more advanced in terms of chemistry before the trip to Abu Dhabi.

“(Against Novorizontino) it was the only test with this team because there will be the FIFA date that we love teams so much, Weverton goes to the Brazilian team, Gustavo Gomez to the Paraguayan team, the guys will only meet again Meanwhile, the other teams, Monterrey are playing their third or fourth game in the Mexican Championship, they have a strong team, and Chelsea, which has all that turmoil, beat Tottenham with a new game system, started playing again with two defenders”, says Arnaldo.

“It’s a long time until the World Cup clashes, there are games from these teams until then and the team that will play the least until then is Palmeiras. Maybe it needs a little more game and rhythm for Palmeiras, who just debuted in the season. But that team that played in Novo Horizonte and played in Montevideo is strong. If it’s enough to win the World Cup, I have my doubts, this World Cup is very complicated, very difficult and the path of Palmeiras is difficult”, he concludes.

