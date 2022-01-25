Arthur Aguiar receives snake and Jade plants; Look

The result of the BBB 22 Queridometro this Monday (24) is already starting to reverberate among the brothers. All that was needed was the formation of the first wallthis Sunday (23), for the panel to debut new emojis.

The first wall is disputed by two popcorn and one of the cabin participants: Luciano, Naiara and Natália. See here how was the formation of the hot seat.

snake emoji

This Monday, for example, actor and singer Arthur Aguiar, from the group Camarote, received a snake emoji. In the pool, minutes after seeing the panel, the heartthrob commented with the brothers about the result. “This is life. There are people who like us and there are people who don’t,” he said.

jade plant

Digital influencer Jade Picon, also from Camarote, received a plant emoji. In the program, this means that the participant is not contributing to the game and is out of competition. This Sunday (23), the sister received 7 votes, but won the Bate e Volta test and got rid of the wall.

The actress and singer Maria, also from Camarote, received a broken heart. In conversation with Rodrigo, participant Natália revealed that she was the one who gave the emoji to her sister. The two had a tense conversation in the early hours of this Monday (24) after Maria voted for the walled-in.

See the result of this Monday’s Queridometer (24):
























PARTICIPANTface emoji heart emojibroken heart emojiplant emojivomiting emojisnake emoji
Arthur612 1
Barbarian613
Brunna613
Douglas181
Eliezertwo17
Slovenia316
Jade3151
Jessilane712
lais316
Linn19
Lucas316
Lucian910
Maria3151
naiara4141
Natalia613
Paultwo161
Peter1171
Rodrigo316
Tiago19
vinicius

