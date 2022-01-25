Arthur reveals that he will eat because ‘he’s already frustrated a lot’

He went to “BBB 22” (TV Globo) to eat, my people! In a conversation with Jade Picon in the Lollipop room, Arthur Aguiar recalled a conversation he had with his sister on Sunday in which he said he would only eat.

“Do you remember Sunday that you said ‘I’m not going to drink coffee because I’m going to eat McDonalds’? And I said ‘I’m going to eat because I’ve been frustrated a lot here, not to go hungry”. Jade replied that today’s menu is barbecue and Arthur replied: “Yes, but you wanted McDonalds there, at that time. The barbecue will take a long time to arrive”.

Jade perked up and said that she would wait for the barbecue and that, finally, they would have food in the xepa.

Mayra Cardi gets angry with Arthur after brother eats bread

In her social networks, digital influencer and ex-BBB Mayra Cardi fought with her husband after her brother ate bread for breakfast. She said she worked too hard on the actor’s body so that he wasted all the effort eating a serving of carbs. In stories, she posted a video outraged at Arthur’s attitude.

“Baby, you couldn’t have eaten bread. You just destroyed all the work I did on your little body. 9kg was gone for nothing. 30 days fighting that little body to be there, beautiful, on display, for all of Brazil to see and did you eat me bread? Don’t do that!”

BBB 22: Mayra Cardi scold Arthur by eating bread in confinement Image: Playback/Instagram