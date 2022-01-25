Artist reimagines Genshin Impact as a ’90s anime

The illustrator nailed the audience’s nostalgia!

Genshin Impact is a real fever among supporters of open world roleplaying games and anime fans for uniting aspects of both groups in a very satisfying way. But, have you ever stopped to imagine what the game’s characters would be like if the story were presented in a typical 90’s anime? User _meowyen_ yes and posted on her Instagram account her own versions of various characters from the game!

The arts published by the illustrator have a light stroke and soft color, portraying much of the atmosphere that was passed on in anime. shoujo that were exhibited during the 90’s. The inspiration in the line of Naoko Takeuchicreator of sailor moonis noticeable and serves to make the nostalgic air more pronounced between author and audience.

The characters chosen by _meowyen_ to gain an adaptation in their trait were lightone of the protagonists of the game, ventthe anemo archon, Paimonthe protagonist’s travel guide and ganyuhalf adepti who will be returning with his promotional banner this Wednesday (25/01), next to the geo archon Zhongli.

The expectations for the banner Ganyu are high in the Genshin Impact player community as the heroine is considered one of the best DPS characters in the game. The fact that her return coincides with that of Zhongli — also one of the most sought-after characters — has divided the community.

Is that you? Which of the two will your gems go to? Zhongli or Ganyu? Share with us in the comments!

While deciding who to shoot, check out other illustrations by the artist: