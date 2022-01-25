Assassin’s Creed almost sent Desmond Miles into space

The series Assassin’s Creed would have a very different conclusion for its true protagonist, desmond miles. The source of the information is unusual: Lars de Wildt, a conspiracy theory researcher, rescued content from when he interviewed Ubisoft producers in 2019, to speak in an article about religion in the assassin game saga. That’s when we learned that the conclusion of the first part of the storyline would have drastic changes and take Desmond into outer space.



Desmond would have another fate in Assassin’s Creed (Image: Disclosure / Ubisoft)

Wildt, at the time, spoke with Alex Hutchinson and Patrice Désilets, game designers who worked on the series and also on Assassin’s Creed 3, which served as the conclusion to the life of Desmond Miles. The original idea was to create a conflict of epic proportions between the modern versions of Templars and Assassins.

According to the researcher’s notes, Desmond would defeat the Abstergo corporation, which is the modern version of the Templars, and over time, we would see the hero and his partner, Lucy, become the new Adam and Eve on another planet. The designers planned to introduce more details of an alleged alien race, the Isu, and have Desmond board one of their ships into space.

The plans did not go ahead for a series of reasons, among them the departure of Désilets from Ubisoft, in 2010. It was in this year that the producer released Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, a kind of “game between games” that served as a bridge for AC2 and AC3. In this adventure we have the death of Lucy, which would make the plan unfeasible.

After that, as we know, Desmond dies in Assassin’s Creed 3, making room for the new protagonist, Layla Hassan, who lives the modern day of adventure. The plans do not follow the epic levels, but the adventure continues in various eras of humanity.

And the next Assassin’s Creed?

For now there is no mention of a new Assassin’s Creed in production or scheduled for release soon. Ubisoft continues to work on the latest version, Valhalla, which came out in 2020 and features the Viking scenario as the main setting.

It is very likely that the next games in the series are already planned, as the company always works on these titles well in advance, but it should still take a while for us to know details about it.

With information: Gizmodo.