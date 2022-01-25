Average deaths from Covid rises above 300 again, after almost 3 months – 01/24/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

Brazil once again had a moving average of deaths of more than 300 deaths per day. This Monday (24), the average reached 307 lives lost per day, an increase of 152% in relation to the data of two weeks ago. The last time the average was at this level was on October 31, 2021, when it was 311.

This Monday, there were 267 deaths and 90,509 cases of Covid. With this, the country reached 623,412 lives lost and 24,134,946 people infected with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic.

On Mondays, the pandemic data are usually smaller, due to notification delays in the health secretariats.

The moving average of cases, for the 7th day, broke a record. Now, the country registers 150,236 infected people a day, an increase of 241% compared to the data of two weeks ago.

The country data, collected up to 8 pm, are the result of collaboration between leaf, UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Extra, O Globo and G1 to gather and disclose the numbers related to the new coronavirus pandemic. The information is collected by the consortium of press vehicles daily with the state Health Departments.

Vaccination data against Covid-19 is affected by the hacker attack on the Ministry of Health system, which took place in December, with several states without update. In any case, the information was at least partially updated in 17 states and the Federal District.

Last week, the consortium of press vehicles updated the Brazilian population numbers used to calculate the percentage of people vaccinated in the country. Now, the data used are the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) projection for 2022. All numbers are now calculated according to these values, including last year’s. Therefore, the percentages of people vaccinated may differ from the previously published figures.​

This Monday, it is the first time that the consortium registers the doses of vaccines given to children.

Brazil registered 1,414,358 doses of vaccines against Covid-19, this Monday. According to data from the state health departments, there were 216,002 first doses, 140,770 second doses, and 167 single doses. 1,057,419 booster shots were also recorded.

Minas Gerais revised the number of single doses applied, thus presenting negative data (-1,636).

In all, 163,187,941 people received at least the first dose of a vaccine against Covid in Brazil — 143,391,009 of them have already received the second dose of the immunizer. Added to the single doses of Janssen’s vaccine against Covid, there are already 148,417,635 people with both doses or with one dose of Janssen vaccine.

Thus, the country already has 75.96% of the population with the 1st dose and 69.09% of Brazilians with both doses or with one dose of the Janssen vaccine. Considering only the adult population, the values ​​are, respectively, 100.87% and 91.74%​.

The population aged 5 to 11 years partially immunized (with only the first dose of vaccine received) is 2.22%.

​Even those who received both doses or one dose of the Janssen vaccine should maintain basic care, such as wearing a mask and social distancing, say experts.

The initiative of the consortium of press vehicles occurred in response to the attitudes of the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government, which threatened to withhold data, delayed newsletters about the disease and took information from the air, with the interruption of the disclosure of the totals of cases and deaths. In addition, the government has released conflicting data.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​