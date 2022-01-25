Average price of gasoline rises for the 2nd week in a row at gas stations – News

THE average price of gasoline rose 0.8% last week. According to data from the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels), released this Monday (24), it was the second consecutive increase in pumps at gas stations in the country this January. The average value, which had remained unchanged since November, rose first to R$6,608 and now to R$6,664 per liter.

In the second week of November, the average price of regular gasoline at gas stations, according to the survey, was R$6.75. In the same period in December, according to data from the agency, it was at R$ 6.70, and in the first week of this year, it presented the lowest value, costing R$ 6.59 in the week that started on the 2nd. and ended on the 8th.

The adjustment for the consumer is the result of an increase in the price of a liter of fuel that was announced by Petrobras on January 11th. The average price of a liter of diesel increased by 2.9%, from R$5,422 to R$5,582.

Fuel prices put pressure on inflation and worry the federal government. The Comsefaz (National Committee of Secretaries of the Treasury) announced this Friday (14) that it will end the freezing of ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) on fuel on the originally scheduled date of January 31.