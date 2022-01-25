Azalea, the female chimpanzee who smoked 40 cigarettes a day – News

A sad story of addiction to nature ended with an overcoming twist. The female chimpanzee Azalea, known for her continued addiction to cigarettes, recently kicked the habit.

Azalea lives at the Central Zoo in Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea. The primate smoked up to 40 cigarettes a day, and his addiction was encouraged by keepers, highly criticized by international animal rights organizations.

The female chimpanzee became known in 2016, aged 19, when the zoo opened. She was trained and learned to light her own cigarettes with a lighter or an already lit cigarette.

The strange abilities made Azalea the main star of the zoo and the target of international criticism, which pointed to the lack of ethics of the keepers, who purposely addicted her to amuse visitors.

In response, keepers stated that “Azalea don’t breathe in” cigarette smoke.

According to the news website Quartz.com, the primate’s huge success is related to the smoking habits of North Koreans, since 45% of men in the country smoke.

Around the same time, never-before-confirmed stories emerged about other zoo attractions: dogs that rely on abacuses, doves that put on skating shows and monkeys that play basketball.

The recent news of Azalea’s addiction was broken by Jonas Walhstrom, a zoo expert who has not only been critical of Pyongyang’s park administrators, but has also visited Pyongyang several times over the years, and even gifted the institution with smaller animals, like fish and birds.

In an interview with the English tabloid The Sun, Jonas stated that he heard from the keepers that Azalea no longer smokes, although he has not fully proven the overcoming live.

“Fortunately they stopped it; now at least they told me they stopped,” Jonas told the paper.

We’ll have to take their word for it for now.

