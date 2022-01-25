Bahia reaches 19,995 active cases of Covid-19; 18 deaths are recorded

Bahia reached 19,995 active cases of Covid-19 this Monday (24). The last time the state recorded a higher number was on March 14, 2021, with 20,474 active.

Today’s epidemiological bulletin also indicates that, in the last 24 hours, 2,724 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded (growth rate of +0.21%), 2,376 recovered (+0.19%) and 18 deaths. Of the 1,319,176 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,271,390 are already considered recovered, 19,995 are active and 27,791 have died.

The data may still change due to the instability of the Ministry of Health’s system. The ministerial database has occasionally provided inconsistent or incomplete information.

The epidemiological bulletin also counts 1,722,383 discarded cases and 292,771 under investigation. These data represent official notifications compiled by the Board of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Monday. In Bahia, 55,303 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19. To access the complete newsletter, click here or access Business Intelligence.

Vaccination

So far we have 11,052,747 people vaccinated with the first dose, 263,691 with the single dose, 9,320,904 with the second dose and 2,080,641 with the booster dose. From the public aged 5 to 11, 24,436 children have already been immunized.