Banco Inter creates Super App retrospective in 2021

Like December, the month of January is also known as a month of hindsight. In it, several companies take the opportunity to make a personalized balance of the year of their customers. A well-known retrospective is Spotify, which takes place in December, but there are others that many people don’t know about, such as the Banco Inter super app. Banco Inter’s idea is to create a resumption of the main moments of customers with the bank during 2021. Inter Moments! So, to find out more, check it out below.

You asked for it… and here’s Inter Moments, a retrospective of your main moments with the Inter Super App in 2021! 🧡 Keep an eye on your email to check your main achievements with Inter in the last year and forget to share and tag us here. 😉 pic.twitter.com/nS7ST7UJOh — Inter (@Bancointer) January 17, 2022

Firstly, it is worth explaining what Inter Moments is, its retrospective with Banco Inter. At Inter Moments, the bank organizes all the moments you’ve lived within the bank’s Super App, from your achievements and evolutions to the way you’ve simplified your life in the last year.

According to Banco Inter, the idea is to find out information about your banking behavior, your type of navigation in the Super App, the financial matters that most caught your attention or how your economic flow was. All this in an individual and personalized way, so there may be variations in the presentations of each client.

Finally, to check out your moments at Banco Inter, it’s quite simple. Just access your email. This is because the institution sends Inter Moments directly to your email box. With this, Inter customers will receive, in their registered email address, a complete profile of their behavior in the Super App of the last year.

Remembering that you can view the benefits of your digital account throughout the year and, more than understanding how you navigate, see the opportunities for financial education. Finally, take the opportunity to keep your registration always up to date.

Image: Brenda Rocha – Blossom / Shutterstock.com