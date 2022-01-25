Bárbara mocks the flirtation between Natália and Lucas in an unexpected act

The first attempt to Natalia it was Rodrigo, but realizing that he had no future, he left to flirt with Lucas at the BBB 2022. In another corner, Barbarian he watched everything and was amused to tell the gossip to Laís and Slovenia, at the house gym.

Find out everything that goes on at the BBB 2022 in the coverage of RD1

The blonde came to her friends and started the subject: “You guys missed the scene right here at the pool. The two who were refused [na última festa] joined now”.

Eslô was confused: “I did not understand”. Barbara clarified what she was saying: “You didn’t catch Lucas, did you?! But he wanted to.” The doctor agreed with her friend: “I think. Natalia was on top after”.

The gaúcha took the floor to narrate what she saw in the pool area: “He went to shower outside, she went to shower with him. She rubbed her back, rubbed her chest, her face…”.

Laís also noticed: “She is on top”. Bárbara ended the report, not seeing any chance of a romance emerging: “Then protector. She in him, he in her. And he’s all quieter like that, right? He’s kind of discreet”.

BBB 2022: Natália calls Rodrigo a slacker after discovering his brother’s secret

The Pipoca member suffered a lot after being dumped by Rodrigo at the first Big Brother Brazil party. According to the brother, he has someone on the outside that he has always been in love with. The confinement colleague, then, took the opportunity to call the boy a slacker.

The nail designer sought out the boy early this Sunday morning (23) to talk about the commercial manager’s passion. “Why aren’t you dating the person?”, asked Natalia. “Because we don’t date, we were hooking up”, said Rodrigo.

Nat, without thinking twice, blurted out: “Because you’re loose! If you were a man, you would already ask her to date. Are you in love with a woman and have not been able to ask for a date?”.

The Minas Gerais woman, not accepting the “stump” she received from Rodrigo, continued trying to get attention and sent a message to the girl that the boy is in love, encouraging her to stay with other people: “A woman Rodrigo is in love with: don’t go easy on him, stay with someone else. I hope you know why? Man has to have attitude”.

Did you like the content? Follow @rd1oficial on Instagram and RD1.com.br on Facebook to keep up with the latest celebrity news.