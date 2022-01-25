Battlefield 2042 may have free-to-play mode to attract new players | Shoot games

Battlefield 2042 should get a free mode soon. The rumor was released by gaming journalist Tom Henderson last week. This Sunday (23), the leaker released new information in a video posted on Twitter. The possible Electronic Arts (EA) decision aims to attract more players to the shooter, which has been criticized by fans of the franchise since its launch in November 2021. Still, the new Battlefield performed far below expectations. in your sales. The situation is so complicated that the title managed to be among the worst evaluated on the Steam platform, reaching more than 36 thousand negative reviews in the week of its launch alone.
Rumors indicate that Battlefield 2042 should receive free game mode to attract more players — Photo: Disclosure / EA
According to Henderson, there are two game modes that can be chosen to be free for all players: Portal and Hazard Zone. Since the latter is a Battle Royale mode with less popularity among players, it is likely that the choice will be Portal. This is considered one of the most creative, as it allows you to customize the game with maps from old games in the franchise, such as Battlefield 1942 and Battlefield 3.
Battlefield 2042 Portal Mode lets you customize content with maps from old franchise titles — Photo: Disclosure / EA
Despite the problems faced by Battlefield 2042, in particular the lack of content, the developer has not yet discussed plans to fix the game’s major flaws. According to Henderson, even with Battlefield 5 and Battlefield 1 having more active players today, the company still doesn’t make clear the path that the current version of the franchise is taking for the future.
The journalist also stated that EA will release a report on the financial performance of Battlefield 2042 on February 1st. This could also be the opportunity for the company to announce more news in the game, such as the free game mode itself, and more plans to fix your problems and boost your popularity.
with information vg247 and gamespot