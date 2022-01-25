Battlefield 2042 removes Zombie Mode after experience system issues

The game mode was live for less than 24 hours before being removed by DICE

Released by DICE last weekend, Battlefield 2042’s Zombie Mode didn’t even last 24 hours on air before the developer decides to remove it. According to senior designer Justin Wiebe, the inclusion of the mode caused the entire game experience system to be modified — as a result, players quickly gained large amounts of experience.

“Removed Zombie Mode and replaced it with Gun Gamand,” explained Wiebe on his Twitter account. “We hope to be able to fix it in the future and bring it in line with the game’s standard progression. We’ve also improved our review process to ensure this doesn’t happen again. Thanks for your patience and understanding”.

The designer also stated that, during the short time he was on the air, Zombie Mode aroused mixed reactions among players. For him, the modality still needs a little time in the oven before it becomes available again and the development team needs to improve how BF Portal mode handles experience points.

Zombie Mode shouldn’t have been released

In another message on the social network, Wiebe stated that the mode, which was created by the community, should not even have gone through the DICE review process. “I think our desire to create a fun zombie mode has affected our ability to see something as simple as the impact it would have on progression. I’m sorry for the difficulties this has caused” he explained.



The problem arises at a time when Battlefield 2042 continues to be the target of a lot of criticism, ranging from performance issues to lack of content. As developers keep working on new features, Steam even opened loopholes in its returns system due to the large number of complaints related to the title.

According to insider Tom Holland, the FPS was the result of a troubled development process and marked by the departure of several experienced members of DICE. He says that Electronic Arts is still uncertain about where to take the series, and is even considering turning some parts of Battlefield 2042 into a free-to-play experience.

Source: Kotaku