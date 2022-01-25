‘BBB 22’: After Naiara Azevedo’s ‘withdrawal’, Rodolffo sends a message of support: ‘Stay firm’

After the formation of the wall, the artist made a speech asking to leave the program and defended the permanence of Luciano and Natália

The singer Rodolffo participated in the ‘Big Brother Brasil 21’



the sertanejo Rodolfo, from the duo with Israel, sent a message of support to the singer Naiara Azevedo, participant of theBBB 22“. The artist, who was confined in the 2021 edition, sympathized with his sister’s despair, was nominated for the wall by the leader Douglas Silva. After receiving the vote, Naiara made a speech asking to leave the program and defended the permanence of Luciano and Natália. “I want to ask people at home to give these two the opportunity to dream. From Natalia and Luciano, to continue. Before coming here, I got a tattoo written: ‘Brave, persistent and determined’. So it takes a lot of courage to say what I’m saying. And I want to ask that their dreams continue. I, Naiara, do not want to influence. The public decides”, said the sertaneja on Sunday night, 23.

Naiara’s team ignored the singer’s will and pulled a joint effort against Luciano. “We want her inside the house, yes! Let’s vote a lot for Naiara to stay”, says a post made by the administrators of the confined social networks. Rodolffo, a participant in the “BBB 21”, shared the feeling of his fellow countryman and wished for strength. “You know the pressure inside, you know, ‘cumade’ But stay strong, next week ‘cê’ gears up”, wrote the artist. On Monday morning, the 24th, when entering the confessional, the singer asked the public for forgiveness. “As much as I search for words, I can’t explain what I’m feeling. First, I would like to apologize to the people I love, who are not understanding anything. Forgive me for the expectations I raised in you and for perhaps having frustrated you. Sorry if I made someone shed a tear, if I generated any negative feelings. Not just the people who love me, but the ones watching me right now. I’m still looking to find myself and I still have a feeling of gratitude for the opportunity to be reviewing everything about myself, sorry “, declared Naiara.