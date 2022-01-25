‘BBB 22’: Boninho advises fans not to trust his guesses | TV & Soap Operas

Reproduction / Instagram Boninho talked about the wrong guesses

Boninho may be the ‘Big Boss’ of ‘Big Brother Brasil’, but it looks like he’s not a good guesser. The director of the reality show bet that the first wall would be formed by the famous guests, since the members of the ‘popcorn’ group were planning the strategies for the wall’s vote. This Monday (24), Boninho advised his followers not to trust his guesses.

“I already told you, I understand everything about ‘BBB’. See what I said? Nothing I said, mixed up the game, the popcorn fell on the wall. Even with the double voting, the thing got mixed up there and ended up Naiara, Luciano and Natália. And Jade? He escaped on the outside”, said Boninho.

“So don’t follow me, don’t rely on my observations, because I don’t get anything right,” he advised. See in the video:

Earlier, Boninho published a video commenting on Naiara Azevedo’s request to leave the program. Soon after the formation of the wall, the singer made a speech saying that she was on the psychological limit and did not want to make one of the popcorn lose the opportunity to be on the ‘BBB’.

Boninho published a video in which a child falls in a bicycle race, but wins by not giving up. “This video says it all, enter the ‘BBB’ to give up? You’ll understand!”, Boninho said in the video’s caption: