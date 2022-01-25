BBB 22: Laís confesses to Linn da Quebrada that she was the author of the torpedo ‘Are you single? There’s someone asking here’

Laís, participant of “Pipoca” of “BBB 22”, decided to talk to Linn da Quebrada and confess that she was the author of the message “Are you single? Is there someone asking here”, addressed to the artist last Saturday (22). The dialogue took place hours after Tadeu Schmidt made room for the singer to explain that the correct way to refer to her is with feminine pronouns and adjectives.

Laís explained that, when she sent the message, she did not want to ask about Linn’s marital status, but rather reproduce a sentence she said when she arrived at the house. “It was you asking, it wasn’t me asking you. I would never ask you that way“, he explained.

‘BBB 22’: LINN DA QUEBRADA AND LAIS HUG AFTER JUSTIFICATIONS FROM SISTER

Linn was understanding and said she understood the justifications, but admitted that she was upset at first. “On the first day, I was heartbroken, trying to understand, but I waited for someone to come and talk to me.“, he reported.

Laís filled her sister with praise and claimed that she would never confuse Linn’s gender. ‘”It gets confused because we give ourselves the right to get confused”, countered the artist, who also recalled, without naming names, that she was already treated as masculine by other participants of the house, such as Pedro Scooby, who, in the past, would have referred to former “BBB” Ariadna with a pejorative term for transvestites, and Slovenia. “Most of the time, I have brought it because I think it’s better so I don’t feel uncomfortable. I get an embarrassment that doesn’t belong to me, so it’s better to share that embarrassment“, he confessed.

The conversation ended with a hug between the two and confirmation that everything had been cleaned up. “I’m glad you brought this“, pointed out Linn.