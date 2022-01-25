‘BBB 22’: Police identify suspect of leaking Natalia’s intimate video | TV & Soap Operas

Reproduction / Globe Natália Deodato had a leaked video

Suspected of leaking the intimate video of Natália Deodato, participant of the ‘BBB 22’, was identified by the Civil Police of Minas Gerais. In a statement released by the authorities, the man is 39 years old and he will be notified to provide clarification.

“The Civil Police of Minas Gerais informs that it has initiated a police investigation and steps are being carried out to investigate the facts. The suspect will be subpoenaed in the next few days. The dates of hearings (hearings) of the suspect, 39 years old, will not be released,” the statement reads.

The content of the video, leaked in the last week, shows the model from Minas Gerais in a sexual act with a man. The participant’s team warned that they would take legal action, such as a protective measure on behalf of Natália, requested by the police.

understand the case

The intimate video of Natália Deodato performing oral sex on a man was leaked on social media in the early hours of Wednesday (19). The sister’s team assured that it is taking steps to remove the registration from the web.

“The Team is already aware of the media being shared and we will take appropriate action. Sharing this content is disrespectful to the participant as a woman and also to her family,” the team said.

On Twitter, the sister’s team asked them to report the videos. “This is very serious and no person should go through this exposure. We ask you to report all publications and also profiles that are sharing. We need to take down this content and we need your help!”, he posted.