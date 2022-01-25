BBB 22 poll: New partial points out Natália’s elimination and fierce dispute with Naiara Azevedo; VOTE

Natalia, Naiara Azevedo and Luciano are on the first wall of BBB 22

Natália, Naiara Azevedo and Luciano are on the first wall of BBB 22, the new edition of Big Brother Brasil, and are at risk of being eliminated on Tuesday night (25). The one with the most votes leaves the most watched house in the country and bids farewell to the dream of winning the R$ 1.5 million prize and a Fiat Pulse.

According to the website “BBB Poll”, which already accumulates more than 512 thousand participations, the nail designer can leave the reality show after the dispute against the sertaneja and the actor. That’s because the model has 39.1% of the votes so far, against 36.25% for the singer and 24.66% for the dancer.

Naiara was nominated straight to the hot seat, after Douglas Silva’s decision. In the counterattack, the owner of the 50 reais hit pulled Luciano. Natália already received seven votes from the house, as well as Pedro Scooby and Jade Picon. The leader of the week, however, broke the tie and saved the surfer.

Leo Picon’s sister got the best in the back and forth competition, disputed with the nail specialist and the Santa Catarina native. The digital influencer had her own luck and escaped the first wall of the season – unlike Natália, Naiara Azevedo and Luciano.

BBB 22 poll: Natalia, Naiara Azevedo or Luciano? Who should be eliminated first?

