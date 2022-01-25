BBB 22 Summary of 01/24: speculation about the Game of Discord and Cinema do Líder stir the afternoon | abstract

Paredão formation gives you that hangover the next day, right? 😓 The afternoon at BBB 22’s house this Monday, 1/24, was still marked by part of the heavy atmosphere of Sunday’s vote, with many speculations about who will be the first to leave reality in this edition. The Queridometro emojis are also taking the peace of the brothers! But there is also time for fun in the most watched house in Brazil, with Podcast and Cinema do Líder.

Missed any details? So come see everything that happened during the afternoon!

Naiara Azevedo reveals: ‘I’m staying here to understand what the public wants’

Naiara Azevedo is still very shaken by the latest events at the house. After being nominated for Paredão by Leader Douglas Silva, the singer showed a desire to leave the reality and, in a chat with Linn da Quebrada and Jade Picon this afternoon, she said:

“I’m staying here to understand what the public wants,” said Naiara.

Afterwards, the singer even said that she was dying to press the button to leave the house last night. Jeez! 😳

Jade Picon: ‘I think maybe Naiara will stay’

In conversation with Brunna Gonçalves, Jade Picon opined: “I think maybe Naiara will stay, huh?”. But the dancer disagreed with the sister. Then, the digital influencer revealed:

“But you come back from a Wall you asked to leave… I’m very curious, I swear I don’t know… If it’s to leave, I see Luciano, I don’t see Nat to leave and I also hope not”, said Jade.

Relationship shaken 💔

Maria talks about voting for a sister from BBB 22: ‘I know I lost her trust’

Maria still couldn’t get over the fact that she voted for Natália and helped put her sister on Paredão. At the edge of the pool, the actress talked to Lucas about their relationship:

“I know I lost her trust, I lost her admiration and a possible ally”, Maria lamented.

Queridometer heating up 🐍

Rodrigo draws attention to the Queridómetro result: ‘Arthur received a snake’

The Queridometro started to get busier in the house – and there was a brother receiving a snake emoji! Looking at the screen, Rodrigo was surprised: “Arthur [Aguiar] who received a snake”, he said.

Vinicius wants to know who gave Arthur Aguiar the snake in the BBB 22 Queridometer — Photo: Globo

Then it was Vinicius’ turn to be surprised: “Who gave Arthur the snake?”, questioned the Ceará native. Already Naiara observed: “There is someone who is heartbroken with me since yesterday. I gave heart to everyone today, just heart”, revealed the sister.

Check out some emojis that were distributed in the house this Monday 👀:

The walled-in Luciano gave a snake to Arthur, a plant to Jade Picon and a broken heart to Naiara;

Natália, who is also in Paredão, gave Maria a broken heart;

Maria chose vomit emojis for Douglas Silva, Paulo André and Pedro Scooby.

During the afternoon, Douglas Silva enjoyed yet another benefit from the Líder and recorded the first Leader Podcast of this edition. The brother took the opportunity to reflect on his attitudes in the first week.

Douglas Silva invites Naiara Azevedo, Natália and Luciano to Cinema do Líder

Then there was yet another treat: Cinema do Líder! The actor chose the walled-in Naiara Azevedo, Natália and Luciano to enjoy the session.

Douglas Silva invites those walled up to Cinema do Líder — Photo: Globo

Brunna Gonçalves talks about ‘popping’ in the Discord Game: ‘It doesn’t sound good to the public’

The brothers are also already looking forward to tonight’s Game of Discord! Brunna Gonçalves opined about “popping” in the dynamics with Tadeu Schmidt: “It doesn’t sound good to the public”.

Linn da Quebrada talks about the podium: ‘I know that person will be upset’

Linn, on the other hand, believes that the Game of Discord will ask the brothers to set up their podiums, and she thinks a brother will be upset if he is not among his favorites: “I know that person will be upset if I don’t bring him with me”.

Fake or Trustworthy? 🤔

Linn da Quebrada evaluates confinement colleagues: ‘Some people don’t convince me’

The brothers also spent a lot of time trying to analyze the postures of the other participants in the house. In a conversation with Arthur Aguiar, Linn da Quebrada decreed: “Some people don’t convince me”. Eeeee….

Rodrigo and Eliezer took advantage of the pool bath to evaluate several sisters and reflect on who they can consider allies or not. About one of them, the designer said: “I think she’s very reliable, I don’t think she’s a turncoat.”

Jessilane believes that now the BBB 22 participants will start to show themselves for real. — Photo: Globe

Jessilane, in conversation with Natália, believes that, from now on, people will start to show themselves for real.

