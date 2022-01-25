BBB sponsor, 99 is called Uber in the program – Meio & Mensagem

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on BBB sponsor, 99 is called Uber in the program – Meio & Mensagem 4 Views

Bárbara Sacchitiello
January 24, 2022 – 9:51 am

Participant Rodrigo (in the image, in the background), won the Luncheon of the Angel, but confused the name of the sponsor of the action with the competitor (Credit: Globo)

99’s first appearance on Big Brother Brazil resulted in an unusual situation. The brand, which closed an agreement with Globo to sponsor Almoço do Anjo, always held on Sundays, was confused with the biggest competitor when promoting its first action in the 2022 edition of the reality show.

Winner of the Angel race this week, participant Rodrigo won the right to invite three other participants to a special lunch this Sunday, 23. When choosing the colleagues who would participate in the meal, Rodrigo got confused and called his colleagues to “catch an Uber” . The participant’s failure was shown to those who watched the program on pay-per-view and Globoplay and quickly became a topic on social media.

99 took advantage of the gaffe and made fun of the situation on Twitter. “When you come along, take the boy to lunch and he calls you by the name of the other”, wrote the brand, on the social network.

To take advantage of the situation, Uber also used social media to provoke 99 in relation to what happened at the BBB. Look:

The ambience of Anjo’s lunch at the house was decorated with the colors of 99, which will be a Globo partner throughout this edition of the BBB.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Chris Martin appears by surprise in an interview with Dakota Johnson and makes the participants laugh; watch!

Big couple alert in the area! This Sunday (23), Dakota Johnson participated in a chat, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved