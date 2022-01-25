BBB sponsor, 99 is called Uber in the program – Meio & Mensagem

Bárbara Sacchitiello

January 24, 2022 – 9:51 am

99’s first appearance on Big Brother Brazil resulted in an unusual situation. The brand, which closed an agreement with Globo to sponsor Almoço do Anjo, always held on Sundays, was confused with the biggest competitor when promoting its first action in the 2022 edition of the reality show.

Winner of the Angel race this week, participant Rodrigo won the right to invite three other participants to a special lunch this Sunday, 23. When choosing the colleagues who would participate in the meal, Rodrigo got confused and called his colleagues to “catch an Uber” . The participant’s failure was shown to those who watched the program on pay-per-view and Globoplay and quickly became a topic on social media.

99 took advantage of the gaffe and made fun of the situation on Twitter. “When you come along, take the boy to lunch and he calls you by the name of the other”, wrote the brand, on the social network.

When you come along, take the boy to lunch and he calls you by the other’s name. 🤔 #BBB22 #ChegaJunto99 — 99 (@voude99) January 23, 2022

To take advantage of the situation, Uber also used social media to provoke 99 in relation to what happened at the BBB. Look:

I took a peek around here and heard someone called me? 👀😜 — Uber Brasil (@Uber_Brasil) January 23, 2022

The ambience of Anjo’s lunch at the house was decorated with the colors of 99, which will be a Globo partner throughout this edition of the BBB.