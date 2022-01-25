BBB22: Linn, Jessi and Natalia reveal favorite hot positions | BBB22

The mood in the Grunge Room of Big Brother Brazil 22 (Globo), warmed up in the early hours of Tuesday (25). The brothers and sisters revealed which positions they like to practice at the time of the love relationship and without any shame, they gave intimate details. Linn da Quebrada, Jessi and Natália were the ones who interacted the most during the hot dialogue.

“I prefer to stay on all fours, having a good time and enjoying the vibe. I like to be bossed around, have things done with me.”, snapped teacher Jessi. Natalia also did not fail to tell her preferences: “I like being tied up and gagged.” Linn da Quebrada, representing Camarote, had fun talking about making a dead line, for being lazy even when making love: “At most the [posição] of the chicken. And I still say: ‘Hold my leg there’”.

Naiara Azevedo ended up getting in the mood and participating in the game known as Truth or Dare. Natália, Linn da Quebrada and Luciano were united in the Grunge Room, when they asked if the singer would stay with the athlete Paulo André: “You’re at a party with some friends. Suddenly, the PA appears [Paulo] beautiful, dancing, skin glowing, muscles bouncing, that smell and looking at you”said Lina.

Azevedo was very direct and countered about Paulo André and Linn da Quebrada’s comment: “I think the PA is a cat, but it’s not my number [número]. He’s 23 and I’m 32. Is something wrong? There is not! I’ve seen him look like a baby.” Nail designer Natalia added: “Man has to look like a man too”.

Walled up and demanding, Naiara Azevedo explained that she is attracted to men her age: “It’s not a 100% rule about me. But if you ask me, it’s good to say because I’m single, usually, I’m attracted to men my age, between 30 and 40 years old. Maybe it’s younger? It may happen”.

With the intimate atmosphere and the lights off, Linn da Quebrada literally broke the mood once again: “A kiss. Nobody’s talking about dating!”, pinned Naiara Azevedo, about the singer having a relationship with her brother Paulo André. Paulo André is in another one, he chose the favorite sister he wants to invest. Jade Picon, businesswoman and digital influencer is the contestant the contestant is flirting with.

Like Natália, who has already been interested in several people, Luciano is also into Paulo André: “I would take the PA if possible” and Linn da Quebrada interrupted: : “See? Everyone wants the PA The queue is gigantic!”. The dancer and actor continued the list of who would be at the BBB: “I would take Maria and I would take Linn.” Excited, the presenter replied: “Look! I’m in the first three, I’m even going to sleep with a spoon”.

The dancer gave new names: “I would take Nat, Jessi” and the famous one from the Camarote laughed: “Imagine if all these people get together here, what a delicious thing that doesn’t stay, people?”. So far, no couple has been made official at Big Brother Brasil 22, under the command of Tadeu Schmidt. At the first party, with the participation of Alok, Natália gave Rodrigo a kiss.