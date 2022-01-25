BBB22: Naiara Azevedo catches participants talking bad about her | BBB22

With the first wall formed, the game began to heat up in the BBB22. Naiara Azevedo, Natália and Luciano are walled up and, consequently, became a topic in the house. At dawn on Tuesday (25), some sisters were in the room gossiping about the singer, who almost gave up on the program, when they were surprised by her entry into the place.

One of the sisters asked: “So, who’s leaving tomorrow?”. Without hesitation, Slovenia was clear in its opinion. “I think tomorrow comes out who I want”, he said. Another sister said she had no idea. “If the public… Never mind. I don’t want to say that I don’t want to…”, Brunna began, but interrupted what she was going to say. “I think we have to get away from the obvious and I feel like she doesn’t come out”, Eslo continued.

“If she [Naiara] not leave I think Luciano leaves”, opined Ludmilla’s wife. “I think it’s between the two.” commented Laís, referring to the vote that ends this Tuesday (25). As soon as she completed the sentence, Naiara opened the bedroom door and the participants were embarrassed, generating the biggest atmosphere. “Guys I just made a hot rice whoever wants it”, offered the sister.

Handing over the game, Eslô confirmed that the gossip was about her sister. “We were talking about you. Saying that we think you don’t go out tomorrow”, added the former Miss. “That I don’t go out?” asked Naiara Azevedo, surprised. “I’m running away from the obvious, because you say you’re going to leave”, mocked the sister. “It will stay there” commented some. “But if I want to stay, I tell the people that I stay”, joked the singer.

Continues after advertising

Once again, naiara explained why he had an anxiety crisis at home and almost gave up on Sunday (23). She highlighted that she had little time to understand the game and went straight to the Monster. “Now I’m normal, baked, the Monster passed. Don’t send me monsters not to make me go crazy. That monster was too heavy, I needed to sleep and send me a guy** like that.”

It is worth noting that Naiara was nominated directly for Paredão by the leader of the week, Douglas. Because she was nominated by her colleague, she didn’t have the chance to take the Bate e Volta test. In the dynamics, Jade Picon who got away with it. However, the singer did not receive well this information that she is in the first hot seat of the program and tried to be eliminated. She even asked to be voted in place of Natalia and Luciano.

Naiara asks to be eliminated

With only one week of BBB22, Naiara Azevedo thought about giving up the program after being nominated by the leader, Douglas ao Paredão. With all the brothers and sisters in the room, she gave a farewell speech. “I’ve always said here that I believe that everything has a time to start and end and I’m not able, after listening to all your speeches and stories and sharing these two people’s room, and hearing the life stories, to see the excitement and your joy, and your dream, to participate in an elimination with you”, started.

“Once again I repeat: Not because I think I’m going to win, but it’s within me. I don’t want to share the first week of the wall with people who have such a desire to win and so see it as an opportunity of your life. I’m going to keep looking for my opportunities out there, wherever I have to start over, which I don’t know is happening out there.” said yet.