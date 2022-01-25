BBB22: Night has a discord game, but it stays away from bullshit

The audience of BBB22 started to lose patience. Will this edition really win the position of BBB of love? It seems that players balance with the presenter’s more “zen” line Thaddeus Schmidt. With that, not even in the traditional Game of Discord did the fire in the playground start.

However, despite the lack of bullshit, events are still going strong. So, stay tuned below to follow everything that happened in the most watched house in Brazil.

Read more: “Some people don’t convince me,” Linn says to Arthur

Not even the Game of Discord is exciting at BBB22

The dynamics of this Monday (25) was the traditional game “Mount your podium”. The brother had to choose which two other prisoners would go to the final with him. vyni was the champion, with 7 podiums. On the other hand, Arthur Aguiar, Jade, Lina and naiara were not chosen for any.

After a conversation in the garden clarifying about the text sent by lais, Lina shows her annoyance at being reduced to a single subject. “I’m a transvestite, but I’m also black, I’m black, but I’m also a singer, I’m a singer, but I’m also a daughter, I’m a daughter, but I also have a dog (…) I’m not just a pronoun”.

6) Lina takes the opportunity to vent about the discomfort she feels when she is crystallized into a single subject. “I’m a transvestite but I’m also black, I’m black but I’m also a singer, I’m a singer but I’m also a daughter, I’m a daughter, but I also have a dog (…) I’m not just a pronoun” https://t.co/yoDPj7zom6 — Tracklist #BBB22 (@tracklist) January 25, 2022

The singer also said that the fact of having to be “light” for others all the time has a weight for her, which is difficult to carry. Linn also pointed out that many times when people come to ask questions and clarify with her it seems like they are just avoiding cancellation and not, in fact, seeking to learn.

7) Linn: “Everyone says ‘you’re too light’, but that weighs heavily on me. Being too light has a weight for me. There will be a moment when I won’t be able to bear all this weight to be light for you ” pic.twitter.com/XrzloWiwY1 — Tracklist #BBB22 (@tracklist) January 25, 2022

Rodrigo and Natalia talk at the gym. The commercial manager says he notices people leaving when he talks about gambling. The sister agrees and criticizes: “We are from a very ‘cri cri’ generation, everything is about ‘romanticizing’ things. I’m thinking that people are very on the fence in this game, they don’t want to be indisposed. I took a lot of votes because I dislike people.”

Along with several brothers in the garden, Jade stated that if it were not for the reception of Brunna, would have to sleep in the other room. The phrase bothered Jessilane, who felt that the digital influencer belittled those who sleep in the grunge room.

18) In the garden, Jade said “If it weren’t for Brunna, I would be sleeping in the other room”. The phrase upset Jessilane, who felt as if the grunge room and its inhabitants were being taken for granted https://t.co/Z6cmKe3hWk — Tracklist #BBB22 (@tracklist) January 25, 2022

To close the night, the mood of romance is in the air. Lucian says, in the grunge room, that he would take Paulo André. Linn interrupts the brother and says that the line for the Olympic athlete is huge. Everyone laughs at the singer’s comment and Luciano continues his list. “I would take the Maria, Linn, Natalia, Jessi…”. Is there a couple coming?

To keep up with everything that goes on inside the BBB22 house, be sure to stay tuned here!