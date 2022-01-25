BBB22: Participants point out who they would stay with in the house and burst out laughing when revealing favorite sexual positions; watch!

BBB of love, only if it’s slutty! Lol This dawn (25), some participants of “BBB 22” talked about the formation of possible couples in the house and revealed who of the colleagues they would stay with. Luciano was the first to reveal his — long — list of priorities: “I would take, if possible, the PA (Paulo André)”. “See?! All who the PA. The queue is gigantic!”, joked Linn da Quebrada, making Natália and Jessilane laugh.

“I would take Maria, I would take Linn…”, continued the brother, who was interrupted by the actress. “Look! I’m in the first three, I’m even going to sleep with a spoon”, enthused. Luciano, however, did not stop there… “I would take Natalia, Jessi…”, he added. “Imagine if all these people get together here, what a delicious thing that doesn’t stay, people?”, commented Lina spontaneously.

Luciano says he would stay with Paulo André and Linn #BBB22 pic.twitter.com/ayX0WEr7Hb — WWLBD ✌🏻 (@whatwouldlbdo) January 25, 2022

Afterwards, the group wanted to know who Lucas would like to kiss. “Lucas, he is sentimentally involved with Eslô. I’m not going to get into that environment”, launched Natalia. “Hey Lucas, what did I tell you?! Did you hear what she told you now? I told you, she said ‘I didn’t care’, but she felt it too”, punctuated Jessi, screaming. “I felt nothing!”, countered the model, defensively. “No, so why did you say that?”, asked the teacher.

“Because he likes Eslô”, replied the nail designer. “Lucas, are you sentimentally involved with Eslô?”, wanted to know Linn, receiving a negative answer from the brother. “Would you stay with Eslô?”, insisted the actress. “Man, I see everyone as a friend”, returned the engineer. The sister then rephrased the question: “Would you be an enemy?” Lucas said no. “So would you stay with a friend?”, urged the artist. “I would”, the boy consented, laughing.

Lucas says if he would stay with Slovenia #BBB22 pic.twitter.com/ALPMyYM6Mr — WWLBD ✌🏻 (@whatwouldlbdo) January 25, 2022

And the conversation later heated up! According to UOL, after revealing who they would take in confinement, the brothers began to share sexual confessions. Linn talked about positions she likes to do during sex. Jokingly, the sister said that “do the dead” for being too lazy. “At most I make the chicken [assado]. And I still say, ‘Hold my leg there’”, he commented, while bursting into laughter.

Then it was Jessilane’s turn to reveal more intimate details. “I like to look good, enjoying the vibe. I like being bossed around, having things done with me. The position I like the most is four, but I’m lazy”, he confessed. Natalia took advantage of the chat and said that she likes to be tied up during sex. “My dream is a man like Christian Grey”, admitted the model, referring to the movie “50 Shades of Grey”.

Speaking of cinema, Jessi, in turn, confessed that her crush is on the actor Michele Morrone, from “365 DNI”. “I can’t deal with that man”, sighed. “Oh my God, that man… If a man came along and did those things in the movie, I’d spend the rest of my life with him”, agreed Natalia, good-naturedly.