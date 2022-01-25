BBB22: Rodrigo did facial harmonization before entering reality

Rodrigo Mussi at BBB22 (photo: Reproduo/TV Globo)

In addition to Eliezer, another member of the Pipoca group at BBB22 who also surrendered to the aesthetic procedures was commercial manager Rodrigo Mussi. According to Quem magazine, the brother did the facial harmonization in 2020, before entering the reality show. The 36-year-old participant underwent facial harmonization, a procedure that combines filling techniques to achieve a balance between volume, shape and angle of the rest.



“My chin turned out better than I imagined,” he said after the hyaluronic acid application. Rodrigo was dating Carol Marchezi at the time, a capixaba who already had a relationship with former BBB Arcrebiano and has a son with country singer Felipe Arajo.

See the transformation below:



Before and after Rodrigo Mussi (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Rodrigo, the first Angel of BBB22, became involved in a controversy in the first week of the program when referring to transvestites with the pejorative term ‘traveco’. The brother went to talk to Linn next.

“Traveco is used in this pejorative place. I think we even know it, but don’t pay attention because it ends up becoming a habit of referring. Yes, because it’s pejorative”, she explained.

This Sunday (23), Tadeu Schmidt gave space to Linn to reinforce the use of the correct pronoun to refer to her.