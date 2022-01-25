BC creates system for customers to consult amounts receivable from banks and financial institutions | Economy

The Central Bank (BC) reported this Monday (24) that the system is available so that people and companies can consult if they have any amount receivable from banks and other financial institutions.

The service can be accessed from the “Amounts Receivable” tab in the Registrato system, available on the Central Bank’s website.

If you have amounts to be redeemed, the user can receive the money in two ways:

directly via PIX in the account indicated in the Registrar’s system, for banks and financial institutions that adhere to a specific term with the BC;

in the account indicated in the Registrar’s system, for banks and financial institutions that adhere to a specific term with the BC; in a means of payment or transfer to be informed by the banking institution, in the other cases. Here, the beneficiary will enter their contact details in the system to receive the communication.

To access the site, the customer needs to be registered in the federal government’s single login or register online with the Central Bank.

According to the Central Bank, in this first phase of the service, there are approximately R$ 3.9 billion of values ​​to be returned arising from:

closed checking or savings accounts with available balance;

fees and installments or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged, provided that the return is provided for in a Term of Commitment signed by the bank with the Central Bank;

capital quotas and apportionment of net surpluses of beneficiaries and participants of credit unions; and

Unsought appeals relating to closed consortium groups.

Altogether, the Central Bank estimates that customers have a receivable of around R$8 billion. The rest of the amounts will be made available during this year 2022, as a result of:

fees and installments or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged, provided for or not in the Term of Commitment with the BC;

closed prepaid and postpaid payment accounts with available balance;

registration accounts maintained by brokers and securities dealers closed with available balance; and

other situations that imply amounts to be returned recognized by the institutions.

At the time when it announced the creation of the functionality, the Central Bank said that the purpose of the system is to publicize values ​​that customers of financial institutions are entitled to and, often, do not even know.

“In addition, the prospect of receiving low amounts may not motivate people to look for financial institutions with which they maintain or have maintained a relationship in search of information,” the BC said in a note at the time.

The monetary authority informs that the information made available in the new service is the responsibility of the institutions themselves.

“In some situations, the balances receivable may be of small value, but they belong to citizens who now have a simple and agile way to receive these amounts”, says the Central Bank in a note released this Monday.