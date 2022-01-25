BC website goes down after system overload that locates forgotten money in banks – Money Times

After registering instability on the website of Central Bank (BC), the monetary authority informed this Tuesday that it is adjusting the service capacity due to having received higher-than-expected demand in its systems.

The BC announced yesterday a new feature on its website, called the Values ​​Receivable System, which allows citizens and companies check if you have money to receive from banks and other financial institutions.

It is estimated that there are approximately 8 billion reais in resources stopped at institutions and that can be redeemed, including current accounts, savings, fees unduly charged, consortia and cooperative quotas.

This Tuesday morning, there was instability and difficulty in accessing not only the new system, but also other functions on the BC website.

“The Values ​​Receivable System received demand above expectations and we are adjusting the service capacity”, informed the autarchy.