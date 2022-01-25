Biden calls Fox News reporter a son of a bitch without noticing open mic; watch video – 01/24/2022 – World

US President Joe Biden cursed a Fox News reporter at the end of a press conference on Monday. The microphone in the Democrat’s pulpit was still working, and the moment was captured on TV cameras.

As press professionals left the interview, Peter Doocy, dedicated to White House coverage on the conservative-leaning broadcaster, was one of those who continued to ask Biden questions. “Do you think inflation is a risk for midterms? [eleições legislativas de meio de mandato, a serem realizadas em novembro]?”, he said.

Biden then looks to the side and says, sarcastically, with a slight smile, “It would be a great asset. More inflation.” Then he adds: “What a stupid son of a bitch.” It is not clear from the recording who the president was talking to.

The official transcript of the interview made available by the White House included the statements, unfiltered.

Inflation has been one of the biggest headaches for Biden, who last week completed his first year in office. The index soared in December and ended 2021 at 7% a year, a percentage not seen since the 1980s in the US – a country where voters are often ruthless with representatives beset by this obstacle in the economy.

The moment is still especially delicate for Biden because a worsening in the numbers of the pandemic – linked to the spread of the omnin variant and the stagnant vaccination rates – has also been reflected in the economy. Amid scenes of full hospitals and empty grocery store shelves, his approval rating has stagnated at around 43% — when he took office, it was 55%.

Analysts estimate that the difficulties could hurt the performance of Democratic candidates in the legislative election in November, threatening the now fragile pro-Biden majority in both houses of Congress.

When contacted by Reuters for comment on the scene, neither the White House nor Fox News initially responded. Doocy later told the network that the president called him about an hour after the video was released and said, “It’s nothing personal, mate.”

Biden’s moment of intemperance is especially noteworthy because he assumed the US presidency with promises to stop a cycle of incivility in the federal administration. “If you come to work with me and I hear you treating a colleague with disrespect or swearing at someone, I promise I will fire you right away. No ‘if’ or ‘but’. Everyone should be treated with decency and dignity,” said the assistants in a virtual ceremony, as Reuters recalled.

The president’s predecessor, Donald Trump, was famous for attacking reporters at press conferences and events with supporters – for him, critical professional journalism was “the enemy of the people”. The Republican called one CNN anchor a “terrible and rude person,” another one on ABC a “disgrace” and, at a rally, derided a journalist’s physical disability.

This isn’t the first time, however, that Biden has lost his temper with a journalist. In June of last year, he stopped to apologize to CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins in front of other media professionals. “I shouldn’t have played the know-it-all in my last answer,” he said. “I owe you an apology [a você].”

On the other hand, he did not fail to provoke: “It seems to me that to be a good reporter you have to be negative, you have to have a negative view of life.”

Hours earlier, she had questioned why the president trusted a change in posture from Vladimir Putin after a meeting between the two. “I’m not confident he’s going to change. Where the hell… What do you do all the time? When did I say I was confident?” Biden replied. In retorting, arguing that the Russian president’s actions had been criticized, Collins was told, “If you don’t understand this, you’re in the wrong job.”

After the president’s apology, the reporter said on the air that he was unnecessary, but that she was grateful for the gesture.

Doocy is a seasoned reporter covering the White House and is often called upon by the president to ask questions that are often uncomfortable for the Democratic administration. The New York Times highlighted that a certain exchange of barbs between the two has become something of a tradition in interviews in which the journalist is present.

Recently, another journalist’s participation in an interview stood out, this time with Biden’s press secretary, Jen Psaki. In answering a series of questions about US testing capacity and Covid vaccines, Biden’s spokeswoman was very didactic in giving a kind of lecture on the importance of immunization.

“I understand that science says that vaccines prevent death [por coronavírus]. But I took three doses and I still got Covid. You [Psaki] took three doses and still got Covid. Why is the president still referring to this as a ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’?” Doocy asked, referring to the language Biden has been using when referring to the health crisis.

Psaki responded, “I got three shots of the vaccine. I had milder symptoms. You’re 17 times more likely to be hospitalized if you’re not vaccinated, and 20 times more likely to die,” based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. from the USA. “These are significant and serious statistics,” he continued. “The impact for unvaccinated people is much more dire than for the vaccinated.”

The reporter then insisted. “Is the president going to update his language at some point to reflect the fact that people with three doses of the vaccine are catching and spreading Covid?” In response, Psaki reinforced the argument that there is a significant difference between being vaccinated and having mild symptoms and not being vaccinated and being hospitalized or dying from the disease.

Last week, Biden was already annoyed with a Fox News professional, Jacqui Heinrich, who asked why the president was “expecting Putin to take the first step” when talking about the tension between Russia and Ukraine. “What a stupid question,” the president whispered.