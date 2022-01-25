Biden goes through another embarrassment when caught cursing reporter







Fox News reported Biden’s apology Photo: Playback/TV

Annoyed by an inflation question from Conservative reporter Peter Doocy Fox Newsthe american president Joe Biden committed the biggest gaffe in his first year in power.

Without realizing that the microphone in the East Room of the White House was on, he swore at the journalist. “Stupid motherfucker,” he snapped. The compromising audio leaked and, a few minutes later, TV programs reported the embarrassment.

Live, Peter Doocy joked about the situation when interacting with anchor Jesse Watters. “No one has yet checked what he said to say it’s not true.” Later, the president called the reporter and apologized.

Doocy is an old acquaintance – and dislike – of Joe Biden. He covers the day to day of the White House. He has previously estranged the most powerful man on the planet.

On August 26 of last year, at a press conference at the same location, Peter sometimes questioned the president about responsibility for the tragic consequences of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.





In 2021, Biden was angry with the same reporter Photo: Playback/TV

Unable to interrupt the reporter, Biden lowered his head and leaned against a folder on the pulpit. The image traveled the world and gained different interpretations. A lot of people thought he was feeling defeated or praying.

A few days ago, Jacqui Heinrich, another Fox News reporter, also went too far in classifying another Fox News reporter, Jacqui Heinrich, as an “idiot” and insinuated that journalist Philip Wegmann, from the RealClearPolitics portal, had difficulty understanding what he was reading.

Another embarrassing situation for the US president happened in June. He had to apologize to CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins after giving a blunt response and questioning the journalist’s competence.

These clashes with the press make Democrat Joe Biden – who had an impeccable image when he was Barack Obama’s deputy – to be compared to his predecessor in the Oval Office, the republican Donald Trump, famous for the discussions with journalists that displeased him.

In Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro is not behind his fellow gringos. He has cursed several press professionals, especially Globo and GloboNews. His favorite target is William Bonner, from ‘Jornal Nacional’, whom he has called “shameless”, “scoundrel” and “pastel face”.