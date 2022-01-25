Biden meets European leaders to discuss tension

US President Joe Biden has convened European leaders to discuss tensions between Russia and Ukraine today. The White House, according to Reuters, said that one of the main topics will be the Russian military presence on the border with the neighboring country.

Biden is expected to meet with Emmanuel Macron, President of France; Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom; Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of Germany; Mario Draghi, Prime Minister of Italy; Andrzej Duda, President of Poland; Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization); Charles Michel, leader of the European Council; and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

This morning, the United States urged non-essential staff at US embassies in Ukraine to leave their posts because of the “continuing threat” of a possible Russian invasion.

In addition to embassy workers, the US government has advised all US citizens residing in Ukraine to leave the European country.

International agencies have reported that Russia has deployed 100,000 troops, tanks and weapons on the border with Ukraine.

To press back, NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) announced today that it has sent planes and ships to the border between the two countries.

“NATO will continue to take all necessary measures to protect and defend all allies, including strengthening the eastern part of the alliance,” Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement.

“Tensions were exacerbated by announcements and very concrete actions by the United States and NATO,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov told the press.

The United States and the European Union have threatened Moscow with “massive consequences” if Ukraine is invaded, although reaching a consensus on tough measures among the 27-member European bloc is difficult.

*With information from AFP