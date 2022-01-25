Biden swears at journalist at the White House; watch video | World

US President Joe Biden insulted a Fox News reporter on Monday. (see and hear in the video above) .

The verbal assault took place at the end of a photo shoot at the White House, and Biden was possibly unaware that the microphone in front of him was on.

When the reporters left the room, a journalist from the Fox News television network asked if the American president thought that inflation would be a political liability.

Fox News is one of the favorite channels of conservatives and also of former President Donald Trump, who lost the election to Biden but to this day does not accept defeat.

“It’s a great asset. More inflation,” Biden quipped. “What a stupid motherfucker…” he muttered then.

Biden, who completed a year in office on the 20th, is facing a sharp drop in popularity, according to polls, due to rising inflation and the impact of the omicron variant of the new coronavirus in the US.

The Democrat’s administration is also criticized for immigration problems on the border with Mexico and in international politics, due to the failure of the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.