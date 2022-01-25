Bitcoin price falling raises hope of lower prices on graphics cards

The main cryptocurrencies on the market are down and bring good expectations for consumers

One of the most famous cryptocurrencies in the world, Bitcoin has experienced a considerable devaluation this week. While a unit still has a value of more than US$ 35 thousand, the value is more than 40% lower than recorded in November 2021, when a single Bitcoin was worth over $67,000.

While fluctuations in this segment are common, the fact draws attention as it is accompanied by a devaluation of Ethereum, which has reduced its price by 8% in the last 24 hours. It is still too early to determine which way the market will go, but if the downtrend continues, it could represent good news for anyone looking for a new graphics card in 2022.

The drop in the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum is relevant because they are the two main cryptocurrencies today — and the lower their value, the less investors are interested in the market. Thereby, tends to increase the number of used GPUs available, as well as the chances that new shipments will not be diverted to large mining structures.

Cryptocurrency crash could benefit consumers

According to the TechPower Up website, a Falling cryptocurrencies could also put pressure on people who buy hardware with the intention of reselling it. for higher prices. Even if a GPU used for mining carries some risks — such as worn components — consumers may prefer to purchase them at more affordable prices than paying double (or triple) the list price of a new component.



– Continues after advertising –

Consumers should also be helped by the launch of new dedicated ASICs, such as Bitmain’s Antminer S19 XP and Intel’s Bonanza Mile line of processors. Such devices tend to accompany an increase in the complexity of mining algorithms, making traditional graphics cards less attractive to those who want to build efficient structures dedicated to the process.

Despite cryptocurrency prices being down, It is still too early to determine whether this is a trend that will continue. In June of last year, Bitcoin hit the $28,000 mark, but it bounced back over the next few months until it hit $61,000 in November. Even though mining is no longer a factor when it comes to finding GPUs, you still have to pay dearly for them – a TSMC, foundry used by companies such as NVIDIA and OMG, recently revealed that it should increase its prices by up to 20%.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: TechPower Up, Coinbase