Black man spends 6 days in US jail after police mistake him for white suspect | World

A black man spent six days in prison in the US state of Nevada after police mistook him for a suspect of the same name who is white and twice his age, a court filing says.

Shane Lee Brown, 25, was arrested in January 2020 during a traffic stop where he failed to present his driver’s license. Las Vegas police found a warrant in his name.

But the warrant was actually for Shane Neal Brown, a middle-aged white man with a beard, the lawsuit alleges.

The young man has not been charged with any crime — and is now suing the Las Vegas and Henderson city police departments for damages. He is seeking compensation of $500,000.

A spokeswoman for the city of Henderson, Nevada, told US media that the boy had been legally arrested for driving with a suspended license. And she made no reference to the misidentification charge in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims officers mistakenly thought Brown was Shane Neal Brown, a white man with brown hair, blue eyes and a beard.

Now 51, he was first arrested for a crime in 1994, even before the young Brown was born, reports the American press.

Shane Lee Brown is about 10 centimeters shorter than the older man, the suit adds.

“During his unlawful detention, Shane Lee Brown repeatedly explained to several police officers and supervisors unknown to Henderson that he was not the 49-year-old white ‘Shane Brown’ who was the target of the criminal warrant,” the court document reads.

He accuses authorities of failing to take “due diligence” by comparing his photo with the archive image of the older white man.

Shane Lee Brown was eventually released nearly a week after his arrest, when his lawyer had a judge compare the two photos.

Las Vegas police discovered eight days after his release that Shane Neal Brown had been arrested in San Bernardino County, California.

He appeared in court in late January and accepted a plea deal. It is unclear whether he was already in custody at the time of the youth’s arrest.

A spokeswoman for the city of Henderson told NBC News that the boy was “properly arrested” for driving with a suspended license, contempt of court and failing to pay a fine to the city.

“Mr Brown admitted to the officers who arrested him that he knew his driver’s license was suspended and that he had arrest warrants for traffic tickets in Henderson,” spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said.