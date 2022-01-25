BMW iX brings two versions with pre-order from R$ 654,950

The BMW iX had its pre-sales started in Brazil with the xDrive40 and xDrive50 Sport versions, which start at R$654,950 and R$799,950, respectively.

The first electric SUV designed by the German brand, arrives in the country to accelerate local electrification.

In the BMW iX, the batteries have 76.6 kWh in the xDrive40 version and 111.5 kWh in the xDrive50 version, offering a range of 425 km and 630 km, respectively.

In terms of motorization, the BMW iX has two electric motors that deliver 326 horsepower and 64 kgfm in the xDrive40 version.

The top of the line has 523 horsepower and 77.7 kgfm. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is 6.1 seconds and 4.6 seconds, respectively. Both reach 200 km/h.

In cell charging, the xDrive40 version can use stations up to 150 kW, while the xDrive50 reaches 195 kW.

Fast charging makes it possible to increase the battery charge level by 70% in 35 minutes for the BMW iX xDrive50 or 31 minutes for the BMW iX xDrive40.

This guarantees up to 150 kilometers for the BMW iX xDrive50 and 95 kilometers for the BMW iX xDrive40 in 10 minutes.

For those looking to refuel at home, the BMW iX offers a 22 kW Wallbox Essential and a Flexible Fast Charger.

With 22-inch alloy wheels, the BMW iX comes with a virtual assistant and GPS to monitor charging points, in addition to a hexagonal steering wheel, HUD, 12.3-inch cluster and 14.9-inch multimedia.

The infotainment has wireless projection for Apple Car Play and Android Auto, image projection with augmented reality and Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround sound system that has 30 speakers, 1,615 watts of power and 4D function.

This audio device even has speakers in the banks for the xDrive50 version. The iX also has a panoramic sunroof without an internal blind, as it has automatic tinted glass, as in the windows of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

iX brings digital key and several other features. The exterior colors are: Alpine White, Carbon Black, Sapphire Black, Cashmere Silver, Sophisto Grey, Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Mountain Ridge Blue, Storm Bay Gray and Aventurine Red.

The internal finish has the option of leather coverings in the colors Sensatec Oyster, Sensatec Mocha, Sensatec Black, Amido Leather and Castanea Leather.