BMW iX: smart car arrives in Brazil with 630 km of autonomy

THE BMW started this Monday (24) the pre-sale of ix in Brazil, the brand’s new electric car that brings several technologies. THE SUV It is available in two versions, with a range of over 600 km.

“Brazil’s first smart car”, as presented by the automaker, the model makes changes to its systems automatically to recover more energy for the battery. Based on GPS information and charge level, it also tells you if it has enough energy to reach the next destination.

The front grille of the iX has a self-healing system.Source: BMW/Disclosure

There is still one personal assistant capable of performing various functions and explaining the operation of the equipment, simply saying “Hello BMW” to activate it. Another highlight is the 12.3-inch and 14.3-inch touch-sensitive screens on the central panel, which display technical information and allow you to control the multimedia system.

Electric SUV interior.Source: BMW/Disclosure

The BMW iX also has a tool for augmented reality, which uses the images from the tram’s cameras to help the driver when parking and in other situations. Virtual key that unlocks doors from 1.5 meters away, connectivity 5G and an app that allows you to monitor battery charging are other attractions.

prices

THE new BMW electric car can be found in two versions in the national market. in the variant xDrive40, the two engines yield 326 hp of combined power, while the 76.6 kWh battery offers up to 425 km of autonomy.

Already the top of the line xDrive50 has superior performance, with the thrusters generating 523 hp, while the 111.5 kWh battery allows it to run up to 630 km. According to the automaker, it is possible to recover up to 70% of the charge with 35 minutes in the socket, in this version, and with 31 minutes in the previous one.

Regarding prices, the BMW iX xDrive40 costs from R$ 654,950 and the BMW iX xDrive50 starts at R$799,950.