Boavista vs Botafogo: where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and arbitration

Series B champion and with the crowd excited with the arrival of John Textor, Botafogo opens 2022 debuting in the Carioca Championship this Tuesday, against Boavista, at 21 pm, at Nilton Santos Stadium. The game has command of the field of the team of Bacaxá, but it will be in the house alvinegra after businessmen “acquire” the match.

Despite the excitement with Textor’s dollars, Botafogo that the fan will come to the field is still very modest. Highlights from last year are gone, like Rafael Navarro, Marco Antônio and Luís Oyama. And the signings that have come this far are not exciting.

Thus, coach Enderson Moreira will have two of the most popular players in the starting lineup as the main news: goalkeeper Gatito Fernández, who has not played since October 2020; and the right-back and shirt number 7 Rafael, who played little in Serie B.

The midfield against Boavista will be practically all new: remaining from last season, Romildo should start playing alongside the experienced Fabinho, who arrived from Ceará, and the young Juninho, the highlight of the under-20 team. Up front, Matheus Nascimento tends to be the starter alongside Luiz Fernando – who has returned from loan to Grêmio – and Diego Gonçalves.

The youth team will also be present on the bench, with emphasis on Raí, Botafogo’s highlight in the good campaign in Copa São Paulo.

Botafogo embezzlement

Still in recovery after performing an arthroscopy on his knee, midfielder Chay is absent in the first round. Newcomers Vinícius Lopes (left foot fracture) and Klaus (thigh injury) are also in the DM. Left-back Hugo tested positive for Covid-19, while Vitinho, Barreto and Erison have not yet been regularized.

The opponent – ​​Boavista

Used to making good campaigns, Boavista arrives with a team with less medallions and younger. Coach Leandrão, a former Botafogo striker, was kept in office. The main signing was Matheus Alessandro, a former Fluminense player.

tickets

Under the responsibility of Boavista, host of the game, tickets are being sold through the website https://www.guicheweb.com.br/boavista-x-botafogo_15850 and at the North ticket office of Nilton Santos Stadium (10 am to 6 pm) and in General Severiano (10 am to 3 pm). There will also be sales at the time in Niltão.

Prices are: North R$40 (half R$20), East Lower R$60 (half R$30), West Lower R$80 (half R$40) and South – for Boavista fans – R$40 (half R$ 20). Shirt 7 supporter pays half-price in any sector. To access the stadium, proof of vaccination against Covid-19 will be mandatory.

Where to watch Boavista vs Botafogo

The first game of the Campeonato Carioca will be broadcast only by pay per view competition available on Claro/Net, Sky and Vivo operators. by the service of streaming, it will also be possible to watch it through Cariocão Play or Eleven Sports – the complete package costs R$ 129.90 and p.

Arbitration

Referee for the game Paulo Renato Moreira da Silva Coelho, assisted by Daniel do Espírito Santo Parro and Rafael Sepeda de Souza. The fourth referee will be Renato de Souza Andrade. VAR in the Campeonato Carioca will only be used in the classics and in the final stages.

DATASHEET

BOAVISTA X BOTAFOGO

Stadium: Nilton Santos

Date-Time: 01/25/2022 – 21h

Referee: Paulo Renato Moreira da Silva Coelho (RJ)

Assistants: Daniel do Espírito Santo Parro (RJ) and Rafael Sepeda de Souza (RJ)

Where to watch: Carioca PPV and Cariocão Play

GOOD VIEW: Lucão; Wellington Silva, Kadu Fernandes, Diogo Rangel and Patrick; Ralph, Vico and Marquinho; Matheus Alessandro, Pablo and Wandinho – Coach: Leandrão.

BOTAFOGO: Catito Fernandez; Rafael, Carli, Kanu and Carlinhos; Fabinho, Romildo and Juninho; Luiz Fernando, Matheus Nascimento and Diego Gonçalves – Coach: Enderson Moreira.