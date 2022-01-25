Boavista x Botafogo: see lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | carioca championship

Boavista and Botafogo open the 2022 Carioca Championship this Tuesday. The ball rolls for the first match of the State Championship at 21:00 (Brasília time), at Nilton Santos. The command belongs to Saquarema’s team, but she chose to send the game in the opposing team’s stadium.

Used to having experienced players with experience in Brazilian football, Boavista has changed its style a little since Leandrão took over as coach. For the Carioca competition, the coach has four under-17s and three under-20s in the main squad.

Botafogo starts the Campeonato Carioca with some returns and absences. While waiting for confirmation of the purchase of John Textor, the club starts the State in a moment of transition. Enderson Moreira’s team will have some absences at the beginning, while still looking to assemble for the competition. Even because the club has the idea of ​​hiring up to five players in the next 30 days.

Boavista – coach: Leandrão

Boavista aims to fight at the top of the classification and try to get a spot in the State semifinals. For that, it mixes the experience with the youth. The partnership with CFZ starts to show results and the Bacaxá club starts to enjoy the fruits revealed at the base of the team. This is a trend that can be seen in Carioca, in addition to the traditional most consecrated players that the team usually puts on the field.

Botafogo – coach: Enderson Moreira

Botafogo’s debut in the 2022 season will not be with the best that Enderson Moreira has in his hands. With some reinforcements to be regularized and others recovering from injuries, the coach must send a team to the field with some changes from what would be ideal.

Chay continues to recover from the knee surgery he had over the holidays. He came back ahead of schedule to get better treatment, but he is still not cleared by the medical department. Meanwhile, his replacement should be Juninho, captain and number 10 at base last year, alongside Fabinho and Romildo. Gatito Fernández and Luiz Fernando should be other novelties in this return to the pitch. On the side, the tendency is for Rafael to be a starter. There is doubt about who will be the center forward since Matheus Nascimento tested positive for Covid on Monday of last week.

Probable escalation of Botafogo: Catito Fernandez; Rafael, Carli, Kanu, Carlinhos; Fabinho, Romildo and Juninho; Luiz Fernando, Diego Gonçalves and Matheus Nascimento.

3 of 4 Botafogo likely lineup for the debut against Boavista in the Campeonato Carioca — Photo: ge Botafogo likely lineup for the debut against Boavista in the Carioca Championship — Photo: ge

hanging: nobody.

nobody. Embezzlement: Chay (recovery from knee operation), Klaus (back pain), Vinícius Lopes (recover from fifth metatarsal operation).

Referee: Paulo Renato Moreira da Silva Coelho

Paulo Renato Moreira da Silva Coelho Assistant 1: Daniel do Espírito Santo Parro

Daniel do Espírito Santo Parro Assistant 2: Rafael Sepeda de Souza

Rafael Sepeda de Souza Fourth referee: Renato de Souza Andrade

In the Campeonato Carioca there is only VAR in the classics, semifinals and finals of the competition.