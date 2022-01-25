Bolsonarista guru Olavo de Carvalho dies in the US at age 74

The Bolsonarista writer Olavo de Carvalho passed away, at the age of 74, on the night of January 24. The news of the death was communicated by the family on the author’s social networks. According to the post on twitter, the Bolsonaro family guru was hospitalized in the Richmond region, in the state of Virginia (USA).

Olavo de Carvalho was diagnosed with Covid-19 on January 16. Officially, however, the cause of death has not yet been released.

In July last year, the writer – a staunch critic of Brazilian public universities – had been rushed to the Instituto do Coração, at the Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of USP (InCor), in São Paulo.

On that occasion, he underwent kidney surgery (a month earlier, Olavo had operated on bladder cancer in the USA). After being discharged, he had new complications and spent more than four months hospitalized at the Saint Marie clinic, in the South Zone of São Paulo.

On November 9, while still hospitalized, Olavo received a summons to testify in the inquiry into the existence of digital militias. The next day, he escaped from the clinic, and on November 13, he returned to the United States.

Olavo de Carvalho, who was born in Campinas, São Paulo, in 1947, had a heart disease and Lyme disease, an infection transmitted by ticks. Self-styled professor of philosophy and supporter of conservatism, the writer is survived by his wife, Roxane, eight children and 18 grandchildren.