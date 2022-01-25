Bolsonaro cuts funding for research, fighting forest fires, indigenous people and hospitals

The president’s vetoes Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to 2022 Budget they reached funding for health research, fighting forest fires, maintaining university hospitals and demarcating indigenous lands. The information is from Folha.

Bolsonaro cut R$3.18 billion in expenses, in a measure that fell on areas that already receive less attention from the government.

Also according to Folha, even though the government can open extraordinary credits to cover extra health expenses in the event of a resurgence of the pandemic, there was a cut of R$ 12.7 million in the research and teaching budget of Fiocruz (Fundação Oswaldo Cruz ), an agency that played an important role in the development of vaccines against Covid-19.

BRL 43 million were cut from Embrapa (Empresa Brasileira de Pesquisa Agropecuária), BRL 72 million from the Ministry of Science and Technology, BRL 17.2 million from Ibama, among others, such as the demarcation of lands and protection of indigenous peoples, who lost R$ 1.6 million, and R$ 162.7 million to Incra (Instituto Nacional do Índio).

