Bolsonaro cuts funds for education, INSS, health and environment in Budget

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – In sanctioning the 2022 Budget, President Jair Bolsonaro promoted a cut of R$3.2 billion in the year’s accounts, mainly affecting the ministries of Labor and Social Security, Education, Regional Development and Citizenship.

Among the affected areas, funds for the environment, social assistance, health, human rights and public works were withheld.

The biggest scissor of resources in relation to the Budget approved by Congress was made at the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, an amount of R$ 1 billion. Of this total, R$ 982 million refer to a cut in the INSS, in funds for the administration of the body and data processing services and recognition of benefit rights.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The second largest reduction was made in the Ministry of Education, totaling R$ 740 million. Among the impacted areas is the Quality Basic Education program, with a reduction of approximately R$ 400 million. A transfer of R$ 34.4 million was also made to support the consolidation, restructuring and modernization of federal institutions of higher education.

Regarding the operation and management of federal hospital institutions, linked to the Ministry of Education, the cut was R$ 100 million.

Also among the biggest cuts in ministries are the Regional Development (-R$459 million), Citizenship (-R$284 million), Infrastructure (-R$177 million), Agriculture (-R$87 million) and Health (- R$ 74 million).

Environment

The cuts, however, were pulverized in several areas of the government. The president vetoed, for example, R$ 8.6 million in funds to combat deforestation that would be used to prevent and control forest fires in priority federal areas, according to the list of vetoes that the Chief Executive made to the Union Budget. this year.

This cut was made specifically in the budget of the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama) and published in the Official Gazette (DOU) this Monday.

Bolsonaro also made another cut in Ibama’s budget, of R$ 4.3 million, under the heading of Sustainable Use and Environmental Recovery.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Former Ibama president Suely Araújo criticized the budget cut in the fight against fires at a time when the country needs more firefighters and resources to carry out this action.

“I think the questionable is why veto fires right away, when they know they need more money in this area because every year there have been problems and it has been insufficient?” said Araújo, who is a specialist in public policy at the Climate Observatory. , mentioning that in last year’s Budget, only 70% of the total amount was executed.

Based on official data, the expert said that the National Congress had approved around R$67 million for this Ibama budget – R$17 million more than the budget proposal originally sent by the government. However, with the R$ 8.6 million cut, the final amount will be R$ 58.5 million – a reduction of 12.8% from the amount approved by parliamentarians, although higher than initially planned.

For Araújo, Congress had signaled that the area would need more resources.

Sought, the Secretariat of Social Communication of the Presidency of the Republic and Ibama did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the cuts.

In the Official Gazette, without justifying these and other vetoes, Bolsonaro said that he decided to partially veto the Budget because he considered it unconstitutional and contrary to the public interest, after hearing the Ministry of Economy.

The government’s environmental area has been criticized both inside and outside the country for negative marks and lack of action, although the government denies it.

Last November, for example, deforestation in the Amazon reached the mark of 13,235 square kilometers between August 1, 2020 and July 31, 2021, up 21.97% compared to the previous year, according to the National Institute for Space Research. (Inpe).

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The data were collected by the Satellite Monitoring Project for Deforestation in the Legal Amazon (Prodes) and published in a document on the federal government’s website.

In another veto, this time in a budget item from the Ministry of Regional Development (MDR), Bolsonaro decided to cut R$102 million in resources for the purchase of equipment in the State of Amazonas to support Integrated Local Sustainable Development projects.

Also wanted, the ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At the end of the day, Bolsonaro also vetoed R$1.6 million for the regularization of indigenous lands, in addition to protecting and promoting the rights of these peoples.

In another cut, R$ 40 million was withdrawn from the program to implement basic sanitation in small rural communities and quilombos.

Regarding equality policies and the fight against violence against women, there was a cut of R$ 942,000, in addition to R$ 4.9 million less in support of the implementation of the Casa da Mulher Brasileira and the Women’s Assistance Centers.

There was also a reduction of R$ 9.8 million in funding for the promotion and defense of human rights for all.

register at Impulse and receive a weekly summary of the news that moves your pocket — in an easy-to-understand way:

Related