Bolsonaro sanctions Budget 2022 with more than 43 thousand vacancies

President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned budget for this year with opening of vacancies for contest (photo: Evaristo S / AFP)

President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned this Monday (24/1), with vetoes, the 2022 Budget. The text provides for 43,192 vacancies for public tenders. Of this total, 4,263 are for creation and 38,929 for provision. Despite the expressive number, it is worth remembering that there is only a forecast for creating or filling vacancies this year, and not an authorization. Of the total number of vacancies created, there are only 2,117 for the Judiciary and 1,129 for the Executive Branch. The remaining 1,011 vacancies are linked to the support area of ​​the Federal Public Defender’s Office (DPU). As for appointments, most of the vacancies foreseen are destined for the Executive Branch, with 37,090 chances.

Check the distribution:

Executive Branch: 38,219 vacancies (37,090 for provision and 1,129 for creation)

(37,090 for provision and 1,129 for creation) Judiciary: 3,607 vacancies (1,490 for provision and 2,117 for creation)

(1,490 for provision and 2,117 for creation) Legislative power: 63 vacancies (all for provision)

(all for provision) Public Defender’s Office: 1,106 vacancies (95 for provision and 1,011 for creation)

(95 for provision and 1,011 for creation) Union Public Ministry: 197 vacancies (191 for provision and 6 for creation)

In the Legislative Branch, there are 63 vacancies to be filled. Among them, 28 are for the Chamber of Deputies, 19 for the Federal Senate and 16 for the Federal Court of Auditors.

In the Judiciary, of the 2,117 job vacancies, 775 are for the Federal Court, 740 for the Military Court of the Union, 530 for the Electoral Court, 52 for the Labor Court and 20 for the National Council of Justice.

In the Executive Branch, the 1,129 chances of creation are described in commissioned military positions. And the more than 37,000 vacancies currently being filled are distributed among 11,126 vacant positions and functions, 19,272 of the equivalent teacher bank and technical-administrative positions in education, 452 commissioned military positions, 4,649 military and 1,591 of the Federal District Constitutional Fund. .

The detailed distribution of vacancies is present in Annex V of the Annual Budget Law (LOA).

When sending the text to Congress, the economic team informed that the Management Secretariat is carrying out studies to verify which public notices can be published throughout 2022. According to the Federal Budget Secretary, Ariosto Culau, there is a need to recompose the workforce by the damming of the holding of contests in the last three years.