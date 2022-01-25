Bolsonaro vetoes R$ 43 million from the budget for SC highways | Evandro de Assis

The president’s vetoes Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to the Union budget that had been approved by Congress in December took R$ 43.2 million planned for federal highways in Santa Catarina in 2022. The amount corresponds to just over 14% of the R$ 302 million that contemplated the State . Of the nine projects of the National Department of Transport Infrastructure (DNIT) that suffered cuts across the country, four involve roads in Santa Catarina.
> Receive news from Blumenau and region directly on Whatsapp.
Published in the Official Gazette this Monday (24), Bolsonaro’s vetoes removed from the 2022 investment forecast the R$ 20 million for the construction of marginals on the old stretch of the BR-101 in Araranguá, R$ 18 million for the duplication of BR-470, R$ 4.3 million from BR-280 and R$ 859 thousand from BR-163. Only BRs 285 and 282 did not suffer a budget reduction (see table).
> Bolsonaro government responds to the motion of repudiation of the Blumenau Chamber on the BR-470.
For the BR-470, in Vale do Itajaí, the new year started in the same way that 2021 ended: with a reduction in funds. By the end of November, the government had already taken R$25 million off the highway — the BR-163 had lost R$14.6 million at the same time. At the time, the Ministry of Infrastructure treated the cut as a temporary budgetary maneuver and signaled that the money would be refunded later, in the 2022 budget. Now, with the new cut of R$18 million, BR-470 will have only R$81 million from the Union in 2022, against R$ 98.5 million committed in the previous year.
Of the four works affected by Bolsonaro’s vetoes, three are part of the agreement that provides for the contribution of R$ 450 million from the state government to accelerate the federal works. Until this Monday, R$ 59 million of this amount had already been invested.
Receive texts and videos from columnist Evandro de Assis directly on WhatsApp. Just click here.
Read too
Blumenau councilors will hold an extraordinary session in the middle of the recess
Who fights traffic enforcement makes apology for death
Escadaria do Frohsinn, in Blumenau, begins to gain new colors
DNIT and contractors re-discuss BR-470 duplication schedule